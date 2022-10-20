CROMWELL — The suggested neutral color scheme for the exterior of Cromwell’s upgraded water treatment plant brought out strong opinions from council members Jerry Pauley, Tiffanie Gudakunst and Cheryl Watts at Tuesday’s meeting.
Engineers for Kirk Brothers, the company working on the plant improvements, had suggested neutral colors for the plant’s new siding and roof. A new addition will enlarge the plant, then the whole building will have a new roof and siding.
A filter that will rise above the roof will be painted blue, following the standard color code used to identify various parts of the water treatment system in a plant.
The council was under pressure to make a decision immediately so Kirk Brothers could order materials.
Neutral colors for the exterior didn’t appeal to the council, igniting 20 minutes of high-spirited and sometimes loud discussion and a flurry of motions before the dust settled.
Watts was adamant about Colonial Red for the siding and dark blue for the roof, calling it “patriotic.” Her motion for that color choice died for lack of a second.
Pauley said his favorite color was black, but acknowledged the color wasn’t suitable for this building. He favored a medium gray for the building and darker gray for the roof and trim.
Gudakunst then moved that the council go with the engineers’ suggested colors. That motion died for lack of a second.
After more discussion, it was Gudakunst who brokered a compromise — Colonial Red for the siding and Graphite Gray for the roof and trim. Pauley made the motion, Watts seconded, and the colors were approved.
In other business, the council passed its 2023 budget resolution, introduced at a previous meeting. The budget includes a General Fund, $236,000; Local Income Tax, $37,000; Local Road & Street, $14,942; Motor Vehicle Highway, $133,000; Park & Recreation, $30,000; Cumulative Capital Improvement, $2,375; and Economic Development, $25,000.
The total budget is $478,317 with a tax rate of $2.1555 per $100 of assessed evaluation.
The budget also includes $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, which is under home rule and not under the jurisdiction of the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance.
Monday night’s snowfall will delay Leaf pickup while town employees gather up downed bushes and trees from the storm. Power line remained down in town and are marked with traffic cones until they can be repaired.
Cromwell is continuing its quest to inspect homes for illegal sump pump installations.
Josh Koontz of Astbury reported that some residents have received three notices and haven’t responded, and other residents have refused to cooperate with the inspection.
Town attorney Jay Rigdon said the council had the option of passing an ordinance with fine penalties for residents who don’t comply with the inspections, or the town could take residents to court to force them to comply.
The council directed Koontz to continue the inspections with residents who are cooperating, and then turn over a list of uncooperative residents to Rigdon. In the meantime, Rigdon will seek feedback from the Municipal Attorneys Association on the best practices for handling non-compliance.
