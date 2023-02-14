KENDALLVILLE — Like Kendallville itself, the city's Kraft-Heinz plant is also under a consent order with the EPA to address wastewater violations caused by industrial effluent it sends to the city plant.
The issues outlines and corrective measures required at the Ohio Street plant are vastly similar to the provisions of a consent order the City of Kendallville also has with the EPA to address ongoing Clean Water Act violations.
Like Kendallville, if the issues aren't adequately addressed, Kraft could face daily fines of about $60,000 per day.
Throughout 2022, the city had been quietly working behind the scenes with an outside contractor, the Indiana Department of Environment Management regarding issues with output from the wastewater treatment plant off Wayne Street.
When done properly and to completion, the wastewater treatment process takes the effluent from toilets and sinks and showers and industrial users and breaks it down and purifies it, discharging clean water back into the environment. Kendallville’s plant discharges into Bixler Lake Ditch, which runs to Henderson Lake, which then later runs to Sylvan Lake, West Lakes, the Elkhart River, the St. Joe River and, at the eventual end of its journey, Lake Michigan.
Kendallville is allowed that discharge with the rules and regulations of a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination Permit, which sets acceptable limits for various materials and compounds that can be discharged back into waterways.
The EPA's consent order with Kraft alleges that the plant has been a primary factor leading to hundreds of discharge violations for Kendallville.
The plant, which produces caramels and marshmallow items, discharges what city officials have called "nutrient-rich" effluent, primarily due to the high sugar content of the materials being manufactured. Unlike typical gray water from sinks, toilets and showers that is mostly water, the Kraft effluent is much more concentrated and therefore is much harder to break down and treat.
"These slug discharges interfered with the process, operation or performance of the City's WWTP by inhibiting biological treatment and secondary clarification, and it took several months to restore biological and secondary treatment capability after each slug discharge events," the order states. "In total, these slug discharges caused or contributed to 656 violations by the City's POTW of effluent limits."
The EPA also notes that on 71 different occasions, Kraft alone exceeded the wastewater plant's total designed capacity of 10,796 pounds of sewage per day.
Kendallville opened its new plant in 2018 and it had designed the plant in anticipation of future residential and industrial growth. But city leaders have said that Kraft expanded its production in ways that both the company and the city had not anticipated at the time and that current output is well beyond what was initially expected.
Count 2 in the EPA's order details 31 days between Aug. 19, 2020 and July 31, 2022 that the plant sent effluent below the city's pH minimum of 6, which was typically in the 5 pH range making it mildly acidic.
Count 3 details that Kraft failed to immediately report pH to the city as required and also failed to report one large slug discharge on March 23, 2020.
As for corrective action, Kraft agreed to submit a final compliance plan to the EPA by April 10 as well as a schedule for corrective action. The plan sets deadline of Sept. 30 for design engineering, of March 15, 2024 for commencement of any necessary construction and a construction completion deadline of Dec. 31, 2024.
Failure to comply with the terms of the agreed order could result in daily fines as high as $59,973, the same fine amount that Kendallville could face if it fails to address the terms of the agreement.
The order was signed Jan. 9 by Kraft-Heinz Kendallville plant manager Kenneth Pankop.
A call placed to the Kendallville Kraft-Heinz plant seeking information was referred to corporate communications.
A media request sent to Kraft-Heinz's corporate office Tuesday morning was not immediately returned.
