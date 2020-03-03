LAGRANGE — Winning entries in the 43rd Annual Art Fair of the Mu Chapter of Tri Kappa Sorority are now on display at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Each year all elementary and middle school students in the Lakeland, Prairie Heights and Westview school systems are invited to submit work to be considered for the Art Fair.
Paintings and drawings from the first, second and third place winners from each grade at each school are included in the exhibit. Parkview LaGrange Hospital will host a reception for the young artists and their family members on Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. until noon in the Terrace Café.
The objective of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc. is to bring women into close, unselfish relationships for the promotion of charity, culture and education. Art fair coordinator Amy Whited said, “We believe supporting our local students who are interested in the subject of art is one way to promote culture in our community.”
Listed are the winners, by school and grade level, from first to third place, whose artwork is now on display at the hospital.
Winners at Shipshe-Scott Elementary include kindergarten students Harper Yoder, Gia Miller, and Marissa Miller. First grade winners include Mia Stemm, Juliana McLemore, and Kari Hochstetler. Second grade winners include Erikson Mullet, Jessica Yoder, and Brooke Manor. Third grade winners include Lisa Hochstetler, Tennley Amsden, and Hadleigh Bontrager. Fourth grade winners include Travis Gingerich, Makenna Bender, and Mari Jo Mast.
Winners at Meadowview Elementary include kindergarten students Grace Beechy, Sariah Detweiler, and Easton Engel. First grade winners include Jace Wingard, Kimber Helmuth, and Emily Otto. Second grade winners include Justin Miller, Declan Ryall, and Jolene Bontrager. Third grade winners include Kenzie Detweiler, Amber Miller, and Evan Mast. Fourth grade winners include Tyler Stutzman, Paige McDonald, and Bryan Troyer.
Winners at Topeka Elementary include kindergarten students Lila Wingard, Lucus Schrock, and Melissa Bontrager. First grade students include Blake Gingerich, Sophia Martinez-Diez, and Larry Lambright. Second grade winners include Dena Schlabach, Jerel Bontrager, and Kendall Lambright. Third grade winners include Adrian Yoder, Chloe Turner, and Zayne Giegley, Fourth grade winners include Lex Thompson, Laine Bortner, and Jaylynn Brown.
Winners at Lakeland Primary School include kindergarten students Alysion Goran, Molly McIntire, and Eva Tennant. First grade winners include Claire Delgado, Gwen King, and Grayson Leer. Second grade students include Gessuri Rangel Paniagua, Carson Dillon, and Camila Ballines.
Winners at Lakeland Intermediate School include third grade students Ashton Schermerhorn, Liv Fry, and Caitlyne Bolton. Fourth grade students include Katie Danalds, Memphis Keplinger, and Kairlyn Kennedy. Fifth grade students include Aidon Miller, Annalise Pettit, and Marlee Birkle. Sixth grade students include Aliza Whited, Makayla Mains, and Alana Whited.
Winners at Westview Elementary School include fifth grade students Kenlin Miller, Sherri Yoder, and Luke Miller. Sixth grade students include Zuri Maung, Lyndon Miller, and Ann Hostetler.
Winners at Lakeland Junior High include seventh grade students Madelyne Bolton, Spencer Daveron, and Nick Huppenthal. Eighth grades students include Lydia Blankenship, Mikayla DePew, and Jeffery Mullen.
Winners at Westview Junior High School include seventh grade students Heidi Miller, Jane Miller and Lilly Bontrager.
Winners at Prairie Heights Elementary School include fifth grade students Belle Sparklin, Ginger Gearhart, and Landon Rinehart. Sixth grade students include Nevaeh Orr, Avery Wagler, and Zadie Hess.
Winners at Prairie Heights Middle School include eighth grade students Emily Dorris, Ava Boots, and Adilyn Smith.
