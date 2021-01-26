3 booked into
ALBION — Three people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Alexander J. Hall, 28, of the 1200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to register as a sex offender, a Level 5 felony. Hall was held without bond.
Terry R. Dowell, 45, of the 700 block of West Superior Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Dowell was held on $2,500 bond.
Heath S. Harris, 29, of the 400 block of South Seventh Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Clayton D. DeLong, 36, of the 3300 block of South C.R. 950E, LaOtto, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.08-0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor. DeLong was held on $2,500 bond.
