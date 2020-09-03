ALBION — A Ligonier girl who won’t turn 18 until next year has been charged in Noble County Circuit Court as an adult on multiple drug charges.
Isis Anne Jade Short, 17, was booked Wednesday into the Noble County Jail on a warrant signed by Noble Superior Court Judge Robert Kirsch charging her with:
• dealing in cocaine, a Level 3 felony;
• dealing in cocaine, a Level 4 felony;
• three counts of dealing in a schedule I controlled substance, a Level 5 felony;
• dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony;
• dealing in marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and
• possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Short, who will not turn 18 until next February, posted $25,000 bond and was released Wednesday.
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Mowery said he chose to pursue adult charges in the case “due to the age of the defendant (over 17), the seriousness of the offenses and the depth of her involvement in the crimes she is accused of.”
The alleged crimes took place between April 25 and May 18, according to court documents filed in the case.
Charging information filed in Circuit Court alleges that between April 25 and May 14, Short allegedly “delivered cocaine, pure or adulterated in the amount of at least 1 gram less than 5 grams” and that said delivery was made within 500 feet of a public park, resulting in the Level 3 felony charge.
The dealing in a schedule I controlled substance charge alleges Short dealt lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) three times between April 25 and May 18, with two of those instances coming within 500 feet of a public park.
The possession of a controlled substance charge as a Class A misdemeanor alleges Short possessed alprazolam. According to webmd.com, alprazolam “is used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It belongs to a class of medications called benzodiazepines which act on the brain and nerves (central nervous system) to produce a calming effect.”
