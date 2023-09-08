ALBION — The Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Aug. 28 that the bureau has awarded $9,040 in grants to 10 tourism assets and supporting organizations in its second grant cycle. The grants are intended to improve tourism, economic development, visitor experience and quality of life in Noble County.
• Black Pine Animal Sanctuary’s Turkey Day at $1,000;
• The Community Learning Center’s Bee Happy & Get Crafty event for $540;
• Crossroads United Way, Power of the Purse Fundraiser for $1,000;
• The Town of Cromwell for the 2023 Cromwell Festival Days at $1,000;
• The Five Medals Living History Festival at Stone’s Trace for $1,000;
• Stone’s Trace Historical Society for the 50th Anniversary Pioneer Festival with new Traveling Civil War Museum for $1,000;
• The Kendallville Parks Department for the Skate Park Project at $1,000;
• Thrive Noble County, Engage Noble Leadership Academy-Leisure, Arts, and Tourism Session at $500;
• The Mid-America Windmill Museum for needed windmill repairs at $1,000; and
• Restore Avilla for its Downtown Historic Heritage Mural project at $1,000.
The grants were approved because of the applications’ high quality and alignment with the Visit Noble County mission “to promote tourism by connecting partners and events, developing unique assets, and enriching visitors’ experiences in a way that contributes to economic growth.”
