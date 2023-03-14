Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Justin B. Darby, 32, of the 1000 block of Woodland Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and violation of condition, modification or revocation of specialized driving privileges, a Class C misdemeanor. Darby was released on his own recognizance.
Alexandria DeCamp, 22, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a contempt of court charge.
Sean D. Langohr, 39, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Class A misdemeanor. Langohr was held without bond.
Ashley N. Mister, 33, of the 7100 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday on as warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Marlon A. Ortiz, 25, of the 5400 block of Southern Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Ortiz was held without bond.
Tyler R. Russell, 24, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Russell was held without bond.
Jameson A. Short, 35, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:18 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Jesse T. Carandante, 33, of the 8800 block of West C.R. 225S, Kimmell, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Adam A. Salem-Ahmed, 18, of the 400 block of Park Meadow Drive, Lioginer, was arrested at 10:54 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Salem-Ahmed was held without bond.
Trevor A. Sexton, 28, of the 2000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Thursday by Liognier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and on three warrants charging Level 6 felonies and a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Sexton was held without bond.
Erica R. Whitehead, 30, of the 3700 block of West Lincoln Way Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:13 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Whitehead was held without bond.
Dillin M. Beauchamp, 19, of the 1800 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charing a probation violation relating to a Level 5 felony charge.
Jose G. Flores, 28, of the 3300 block of Wayne Trace, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:35 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Flores was released on his own recognizance.
Steven R. Fulk, 63, of the 1200 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was booked at 11:19 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Daniel C. McMillion Jr., 35, of the 1500 block of East Pontiac Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. McMillion was held without bond
Amber N. Placencia, 35, of the 8400 block of North C.R. 450E, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Placencia was held without bond,
Dezarae N. Terry, 20, of the 200 block of South Albany Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Terry was held without bond.
Mavor A. Briones, 40, of the 2700 block of North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was booked at 10:37 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided.
Susana Cervantes, 28, of the 300 block Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor. Cervantes was released on her own recognizance.
Rebecca L. Kelly, 45, of the 1900 block of Deerfield Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of intimidation, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Kelly was held on $2,500 bond.
Faith R. Ferguson, 56, of the 1000 block of Sunnyside Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ferguson was held without bond.
Shelby A. Laubham, 29, of the 1400 block of Dallas Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Laubham was held on $2,500 bond.
Tanner A. Russell, 21, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
Katina A. Smith, 48, of the 300 block of South Albany Street, Wolocttville, was arrested at 7:44 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Smith was held on $2,500 bond.
William K. Smith, 33, of the 300 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Sunday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Smith was held without bond.
Joseph A. Stephen, 32, of the 1500 block of Knoll Crest Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Stephen was held on $1,500 bond.
