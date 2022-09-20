TOPEKA — A 13-year-old girl died of injuries she sustained Friday after the car she was riding in turned in front of oncoming traffic and was struck.
Lybie Miller, of Ligonier, died at the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne after being flown there by helicopter for treatment following Friday’s crash.
Miller was a passenger in a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville driven by a 17-year-old driver.
According to a police report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was one of three passengers in the teen’s car. She reportedly was not wearing a seat belt.
Police said the teen driver was driving south on S.R. 5 and slowed to turn left onto C.R. 700S at about 3:45 p.m. Friday. The teen turned in front of northbound traffic. The teen’s car was hit by a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Carli Bushong. Bushong, 31, of Ligonier, complained of pain and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, along with her passenger, a 17-month-old child.
The teen driver complained of pain and was transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Two 15-year-old boys also riding in the teen’s car were transported to the LaGrange hospital as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.