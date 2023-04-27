ALBION — An alert, concerned citizen.
A deputy prone to action.
The Noble County E-911 director at home doing her regular routine.
In their own way, all three helped save a life Friday evening in Albion after a woman suffered a serious choking incident while driving north through town on Orange Street.
Noble County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Weber was able to perform the Heimlich maneuver to clear the woman’s airway. She had been choking on food and her airway was completely blocked when Weber arrived.
The woman, who was in her 50s, was standing outside her stopped vehicle when Weber arrived shortly after 9 p.m. Dash cam video from Weber’s police car shows her making the universal choking sign by placing her hands around her throat as Weber exited his vehicle.
“She was trying to talk,” Weber said. “There was nothing coming out.”
But he readily recognized the “I’m choking” gesture.
Weber had received training in the Heimlich maneuver while at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Followup training is done by all sheriff’s deputies every two years so all officers remain certified.
Weber admitted to being a little nervous.
“I’ve never done it before,” Weber said. “I did it four or five times then paused for a second.”
He asked if the woman was able to breathe. When she could not respond, he repeated the maneuver another four or five times until the food sealing up her throat had been dislodged.
“It was a relief,” Weber said.
It was also typical Jerry Weber, according to Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker.
“Jerry is definitely a difference maker,” Walker said. “He’s always gone above and beyond.”
Weber will likely be eligible for his department’s life-saving award. But that’s only part of the story.
Time is precious, particularly when someone’s airway is completely obstructed.
Noble County E-911 Director Shellie Coney — who was at home doing her usual routine when the woman began choking — bought some precious seconds through an initiative she recommended to the Noble County Commissioners last October. She received permission from the Noble County Commissioners to go ahead with a Live 911 initiative that could help get police officers where they are needed more quickly.
Live 911 — a web-based software program which allows officers to hear 911 calls as they are being made helps potentially speed up emergency response times for police.
On Feb. 21, Noble County rolled out the program.
Weber’s was at the stoplight at Orange and Main streets, waiting to go to the sheriff’s department to fuel his commission when a passer-by called 911.
Through Live 911, Weber was able to hear the situation in real time, including the location. He turned his police vehicle around and headed back north.
“I was there before she even dispatched it,” Weber said.
If Weber didn’t have access to the Live 911 system, he may have been to the sheriff’s department to begin fueling when the call came out. Those 40-60 seconds saved may have made all the difference for the choking woman.
“That’s what it’s there for,” Sheriff Max Wewber said of the Live 911 system. “This proves these guys pay attention. The time it saved — she could have been unconscious. She could have suffocated.”
Jerry Weber said he had doubts about the Live 911 system and whether it would really be beneficial. He’s a believer now. Earlier this year, he was able to knock down a house fire with a fire extinguisher because he’d been listening to Live 911 and was in the area where the fire was just getting started.
Of course, Live 911 wouldn’t have helped without someone being willing to call 911 in the first place.
Ragen Hines was driving south on Orange Street, heading toward the downtown around 9 p.m.
“I was on my way home,” Hines said.
She saw a vehicle with its hazards on, parked on the shoulder of the northbound lane. A woman was outside of the car.
“She was waving her arms to me and put her hands around her neck,” Hines said.
Hines also recognized the signal for when someone is choking. So she played good citizen and called 911.
She can be seen in Weber’s dash cam footage turning around to offer assistance just prior to the deputy’s arrival.
“You just never know why someone is stopped with their flashers on,” Hines said. “I try to look. What if somebody needs help?”
Like Coney and Jerery Weber, Hines was just happy the woman turned out to be OK.
“I am so thankful,” Hines said.
