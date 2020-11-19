KENDALLVILLE — Local officials joined MidWest America Federal Credit Union employees in a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon at its newest branch in Kendallville.
Construction of the branch began in May on a vacant lot next to O’Reillly’s auto parts store on North Street (U.S. 6). Laurie Black, vice president of marketing, said the branch had a soft opening Monday, but that business begins in earnest today.
“We have other branches in the area and we want to serve our existing members,” Black said. “We hope to get new ones, too.”
CEO Greg Mohr said the Kendallville location was chosen for its access to busy U.S. 6.
“We picked this location because we like higher visibility,” Mohr said. “We provide quality financial services to the citizens of Kendallville. We are pleased to be a part of the Kendallville community.
MidWest America currently operates 17 full-service offices, with 13 in northeast Indiana; 2 in eastern Illinois; and 2 in southwestern Kentucky. There are approximately 180 employees, 57,000 members, and nearly $700 million in assets.
MidWest America has a history dating back to the 1930s. The Stock Market crash on Oct. 29, 1929, marked the official beginning of the Great Depression. President Roosevelt signed the Federal Credit Union Act in 1934, forming a national system to charter and supervise federal credit unions.
In 1936, a group of GE employees in Fort Wayne, Indiana, petitioned for a federal credit union charter. On May 15, it was announced that the formation of the General Electric Employees Federal Credit Union was assured and temporary officers were elected. Decisions were made to limit membership to regular employees at the Winter Street and Broadway plants and those who had at least one year of service. The charter was granted on May 29, 1936.
Membership fees were $0.25. Fees collected were set aside as a reserve against possible bad loans. Members had to save at least 25 cents per week.
The first office was actually located inside the GE plant. The first branch was opened in the fall of 1970 in Decatur, Indiana, across from the General Electric plant.
In 1983, the Med-Pac Credit Union merged with the GE Credit Union. That credit union served the three major hospitals, Parkview, St. Joseph, and Lutheran, in Fort Wayne. Two small credit unions in Huntington (Memcor in 1983 and Majestic in 1984) were acquired. In 1985, members of Eastside FCU (formerly, Falstaff Credit Union) joined. Since that time, over 400 companies have become part of our field of membership.
The name was changed in early 1987 to MidWest America Federal Credit Union to better reflect this expanded field of membership and market area.
