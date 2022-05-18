LAGRANGE — Need a new bench for the backyard?
The LaGrange County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding an Aldo Leopold bench workshop at ParGil Natural Resources Learning Center next Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.
ParGil, 2335 N. S.R. 9, LaGrange, is located two miles north of LaGrange. Guests will learn about Leopold’s contributions to conservation while at the same time build a 48-inch long bench he designed that they’ll take home. Individuals and families are welcome. The cost to participate is $60 and covers the building materials.
Leopold was a conservationist who lived from 1887 to 1948, a time of great growth and change in our nation. Westward expansion was achieved, and industrial growth was booming. Unfortunately, in the frenzy of growth, history shows many of the nation’s natural resources were plundered.
In Indiana, by the early 1900s, the state’s original abundant forest cover was nearly gone, and white-tailed deer had disappeared from the landscape, not to return until the 1930s when they were re-introduced. Skies and waters were polluted.
Leopold began his career in 1909 working for the National Forest Service, which had been founded only four years prior. An avid sportsman, at the time he subscribed to the common belief that predators should be eliminated from the landscape.
“Fewer wolves meant more deer,” he thought. By extension, he figured that no predators meant a “hunter’s paradise.” One day, however, while working in New Mexico, Leopold saw a female wolf and shot her. As he approached the animal, he said he saw something that would change his views. He wrote later: “We reached the old wolf in time to watch a fierce green fire dying in her eyes. I realized then, and have known ever since, that there was something new to me in those eyes – something known only to her and to the mountain.”
Over time, Leopold said he learned that all things are connected, and what we do to the natural world we do to ourselves. A foremost expert on wildlife management, he spent the rest of his career promoting what he called a “land ethic.” Essentially, Leopold worked to change how people think about their relationship with the land.
“Conservation,” he explained, “is born of a state of harmony between men and land. Rather than conquerors, people must see themselves as citizens of the natural world. When we preserve soils, protect water, and conserve plants and wildlife, he urged, we create a healthy, livable world for all of us.”
A prolific writer, his most famous and final work, completed just before he died of a heart attack fighting a wildfire in 1948, is “A Sand County Almanac.” It is considered an insightful series of essays featuring the land, its inhabitants, and stories about the human relationship with them. The LaGrange County SWCD has several copies of the book available for loan.
The Aldo Leopold Workshop on May 21 will feature some of the insights and writings of all the Leopold. Participants will then assemble their own Aldo Leopold bench.
To sign up to participate in this program, or for more information concerning Aldo Leopold or natural resources conservation, call the LaGrange County SWCD at 463-3166, ext. 3 or stop by the office at 910 S. Detroit St., LaGrange. The office is open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
