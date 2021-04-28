INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Parker, son of Brad and Kari Parker, of Albion, was recently named a top 100 student at IUPUI in Indianapolis. This award involved submitting numerous essays, proof of community service, grade transcripts and recommendations from IUPUI faculty.
Parker is a junior at IUPUI majoring in biology with plans of going on to medical school. His grandparents, Gregg and Pam Parker and Roger and Pat Franke are long time residents of LaGrange County.
Parker received the honor in a virtual program at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 9.
