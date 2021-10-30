LAGRANGE — Indiana State Senator Shelli Yoder and former Indiana congresswoman Jill Long Thompson were the keynote speakers at Thursday night’s Indiana Democrats Small Town Indiana Tour stop in LaGrange.
Drew Anderson, communications director for the Indiana Democratic Party, chaired the event. Anderson said a group of party officials is now traveling around the state, stopping in small towns, to send a message that the Democratic Party is developing on its promises to help people living in rural communities by putting more money into public education and help deliver broadband services to underserved areas of the state.
“We’d doing this because Indiana’s small towns are the heartbeat of our state,” Anderson explained.
LaGrange was the fourth stop on what Anderson said would be a tour of 15 or more small towns across Indiana this year. Anderson also said the tours would continue again next year.
Yoder and Long Thompson appeared at Thursday night’s meeting held in the LaGrange County Public Library’s LaGrange branch community room. They were joined at the head table by Lakeland High School science teacher Sherry Severson, who spoke to the crowd of about 40 about recent moves to raise the salaries of teachers and improve the budgets of local school districts thanks to an infusion of federal dollars into the state because of the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan.
Severson said teachers across the state felt valued until 2010 when then Governor Mitch Daniels and the state legislature opted to put what she called “a freeze on public education. In the years that followed that freeze, Severson said public schools, which educated more than 90 percent of Indiana’s children saw hundreds of millions of dollars typically used to help fund public education programs and schools diverted to the state’s private school voucher program. Severson told the crowd that stagnation in wages, coupled with rising health care costs, forced many experienced educators to leave the classroom.
Severson said because of the ARP dollars pumped into state budgets, teachers saw a significant salary increase.
Long Thompson served as an undersecretary of Agriculture in the Clinton admission. She also was a teacher at Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business. She appeared at Thursday night’s event via Zoom.
Long Thompson said she believes the county is at a crossroads right now and federal programs like the American Rescue Plan have already played an important role in bringing new investment in rural America.
“To be our strongest, we have to invest in both in our people, and our infrastructure,” she said. “We have the large economy in the world and the most productive workforce in the world. And rural communities are essential to our economic and social wellbeing.”
Long Thompson added that the work being done in rural communities across the county affects nearly everyone in the county.
She added the money made available to states can be used to help repair and rebuild infrastructure, such as the estimated 45,000 bridges around the county that are said to be in need of major repair.
She also called for tax reform.
“You also will recall that I’m a fiscal conservative, and when I served in Congress, I never once voted to raise taxes. But today, too many corporations are using tax loopholes to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. Last year, 55 Fortune 500 companies did not pay a penny in taxes. We need a fair tax system that will allow us to address these challenges.”
Yoder, who represents Indiana’s 40th District, is a Shipshewana native. She now lives in Monroe County.
Yoder thanked those who attended Thursday night’s meeting and said it was “wonderful to be back home.” She called it an honor to be participating in the Small Town Rural Tour.
Like Long Thompson, Yoder said the American Rescue Plan is infusing millions of dollars into the Ag community in Indiana.
“We’re going to be spending $250 million in broadband in rural communities. In order to survive as farmers, the need for broadband is essential,” she said. “That investment is going to help our farmers and members of the Ag community survive.”
Yoder said touted the program’s planned investment in the food system, saying too many communities are locked in a food desert, with residents living with limited access to fresh foods.
“We’re the backbone of the Ag community, and yet we struggle to access to affordable fresh food,” she explained. “In Indiana, 80 percent of those who live in poverty are in rural communities. And so that access to food is vital.”
Both Anderson and Yoder admitted the Democratic Party has a difficult road ahead of it making new inroads into predominately Republican communities like those found in northern Indiana, but added it’s important for this tour to keep visiting small towns and communities like LaGrange and bring their message to voters.
Former Indiana Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jennifer McCormick was supposed to attend Thursday’s meeting as well, but had to cancel at the last minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.