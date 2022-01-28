CHURUBUSCO — Yes, Connor Essegian’s ankle is going to be fine.
One week after a turned ankle kept him out of most of the second half of Central Noble’s first loss of the season, Essegian was back in game form in the nightcap of a boys/girls basketball doubleheader Friday at Churubusco.
Essegian scored 36 points to lift the Cougars to a 76-38 victory over the Eagles.
On the girls’ side, junior Meghan Kiebel had 19 points as Central Noble defeated the host Eagles, 46-30.
Boys Game
Central Noble improved to 16-1 on the season, 6-1 in Northeast Corner Conference contests, with their victory. Churubusco dropped to 0-12, 0-5 in league games.
Senior Logan Gard scored 11 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds in the victory. All of Gard’s points came after halftime as foul trouble plagued the 6-foot-7 post player.
Senior Ryan Schroeder also scored 11 for the Cougars, with Conner Lemmon adding seven and Jackson Andrews five.
Churubusco was led by senior Evan Love’s 14 points. Sophomore Drew Pliett added 13, all in the first half as he helped keep the game close. Sophomore Gavin Huelsenbeck scored seven and grabbed a team-best seven rebounds.
The Eagles played like anything but a winless club in the first half Friday, drawing within 30-26 on a three-pointer which just beat the halftime buzzer from Love.
“I wasn’t pleased with our defense,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said of the first half. “I wasn’t pleased with the way we went after loose balls.”
He did end up pleased with Essegian, saying the Wisconsin-bound star played well, even though he might not be quite at 100%.
Bodey would have a hard time selling that to the Eagles.
Essegian scored 10 points in the first 2:38 of the contest to help lift the Cougars to a 14-3 lead. Central Noble’s advantage after one period was 18-10.
The Cougars bogged down from there in the second half, however. Churubusco closed the first half on a 9-2 run to make it 30-26 midway.
The second half was pretty much all Central Noble. The Cougars got points from four different players in going on an 11-0 run to start the third quarter. Central Noble led 41-26 with 4:40 remaining in the stanza.
The Eagles then went on a 7-0 run, however, to draw with 41-33 with 2:17 left in the quarter.
That’s when Essegian took over. He scored the Cougars’ next 16 points, outscoring the Eagles in that span, 16-3. His final free throws in the stretch extended Central Noble’s lead to 57-36.
Churubusco imploded from there, getting hit with two technical fouls on players.
Essegian scored 22 points in the second half. For the game, he was 10-for-16 from the floor and 13-for-14 from the foul line.
In the first half, Central Noble shot 37% from the floor. In the second half, the Cougars shot 61.5% in outscoring the hosts, 46-12, over the final two periods.
Churubusco shot 26.9% from the floor.
Girls Game
Central Noble’s defense was pretty much spot-on. The offense? Not so much.
The Cougars still prevailed behind Kiebel’s strong outing. Junior Abby Hile added nine points. Junior Madison Vice scored seven.
Churubusco was paced by senior Cara DeBolt’s 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Central Noble improved to 13-8 on the season, 8-3 in NECC games. Churubusco dropped to 7-15, 3-8 in league contests.
The Cougars led 4-0 after the first quarter as the two teams combined for two field goals and 11 turnovers in the opening eight minutes.
Central Noble pushed its advantage to 17-6 at halftime, with Kiebel scoring nine through the first two quarters.
Churubusco warmed up a little in the second half, drawing within 23-19 late in the third quarter and ended the period trailing 24-19.
The Eagles got within 26-22 with 6:55 remaining in the game. And that’s when the Cougars got the offensive push they needed.
Vice hit two free throws at the 6:33 mark, then forced a 10-second call on Churubusco’s attempts to get the ball to half court. Kiebel drained a three on the next possession.
Churubusco then missed two free throws and the teams traded turnovers. Vice got the steal on the last Eagles’ miscue and made an old-fashioned three-point play to extend her team’s lead to 34-22.
The Eagles turned the ball over again, and Kiebel inbounded the ball from under the Cougars’ basket. She hit Hile with a nice feed inside. Hile scored and was fouled and hit the free throw to close out an 11-0 run that took 1:07 off the clock and gave Central Noble 37-22 lead.
The Cougars hit all 13 of their free throw attempts in the fourth quarter to keep the Eagles at bay.
Central Noble coach Josh Treesh was pleased with his team’s defense, but struggled to explain how his team could score four points in the entire first quarter and then 11 in 67 seconds.
“That’s what’s frustrating,” he said. “We could have done that the entire game. We’re capable of doing it.”
Treesh did get decent offensive balance, with eight players attempting at least three field goals. The Cougars were just cold early.
Churubusco was cold pretty much throughout, shooting 22.6% from the field for the game.
Central Noble shot 31% from the floor, but made 18 of 21 free throws.
