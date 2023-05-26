KENDALLVILLE — Today’s schedule of Bluegrass shows at the Tri State Bluegrass Festival held on at the Noble County Community Fairgrounds in Kendallville.:
• Next Paige, 6-6:45 p.m.
• Dead Picker’s Society, 6:55-7:40 p.m.
• Out of the Blue, 7:50-8:35 p.m.
• Appalachian Grass, 8:45-9:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 for Friday’s shows.
Saturday’s line-up
• Appalachian Grass, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• My Brother’s Keep, 12:25-1:10 p.m.
• Harman & Ruble Band, 1:20-2:05 p.m.
• Board Introduction, 2:15-2:35 p.m.
• Suzuki Fiddlers, 2:45-3:30 p.m.
• Hillbilly Chic, 3:40-4:25 p.m.
• Joe Hott & the Short Mountain Boys, 4:35-5:20 p.m.
• Supper Break, 5:20-6:20 p.m.
• Appalachian Grass — 6:20-7:05 p.m.
• My Brother’s Keeper, 7:15-8 p.m.
• Harman & Ruble Band, 8:10-8:55 p.m.
• Hillbilly Chic, 9:05-9:50 p.m.
• Joe Hott & the Short Mountain Boys, 10-10:45 p.m.
Tickets for Saturday are $30.
