LAGRANGE — A 19-year-old Illinois man was arrested in St. Joseph County, Michigan, following a reported high-speed pursuit through LaGrange County.
Adrian Ricardo Martinez, of Homer Glen, was apprehended after his car crashed on Kime Road in Michigan.
Martinez is facing a Level 6 felony for fleeing law enforcement and a Class B misdemeanor for reckless driving.
Martinez posted bond and was rleased from the LaGrange County Jail.
The pursuit involved responses from both Indiana State Toll Road Troopers and deputies from Saint Joseph County, Michigan.
Martinez was first pursued by Indiana State Police patrolling the I-90 Toll Road after Trooper Jathan Rose attempted to stop Martinez’s BMW at 11:30 p.m. when Rose reportedly clocked the BMW driving in speeds in excess of 100 mph.
The Indiana State Police allege Martinez’ vehicle reached speeds as high as 150 mph before exiting the toll road.
Martinez drove southbound on S.R. 9 before turning east on C.R. 700N. He then turned north on C.R. 375E before entering the state of Michigan. Kime Road transitions into LaGrange C.R. 375 E at the Michigan-Indiana state line.
Dispatch instructed Rose to call off the pursuit as the suspect left the jurisdiction.
Authorities in St. Joseph County were alerted to the pursuit. Deputies took Martinez into custody after they received a call for a single vehicle accident.
Deputies found Martinez at the scene of the accident, and transported him to Parkview LaGrange Hospital for treatment for a bleeding wound to the head.
He would be taken into custody following his discharge from the hospital.
