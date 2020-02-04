EMMA — The Westview Junior High School small engines teams placed first, second, third and sixth at the 17-team District III FFA small engine contest held at Lakeland High School.
The students were required to assemble an engine in 75 minutes, demonstrate five engines skills, identify 30 tools and parts, complete a specifications sheet and answer a 25-question test.
The top two teams will be competing in the State FFA Small Engines contest on April 25th where $10,000 in scholarships are up for grabs.
Westview’s winning team consisted of Ronnie Raley and Chadwick Herschberger. The second place team was made up Paul Klopfenstein and Andrew Baughman. The third place team was Jace Everett and Aidan Kohler. The sixth place team was Aiden Wisler and Nate Eichelberger.
