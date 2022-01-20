KENDALLVILLE — Houses around Kendallville have been getting restored as a way to help stabilize neighborhoods in the city.
This is part of Kendallville Restorations’ goal of improving economic and community development and addressing the high demand for housing in the area.
The organization is a non-profit whose goal is to “eliminate blight, stabilize neighborhoods and provide good single-family housing.”
Bob Marshall, president of Kendallville Restorations, gave a PowerPoint presentation to members of Kendallville’s City Council about the work his organization has been doing in the city to restore old, rundown houses and make them livable for families.
He started off the presentation explaining what his organization does. He explained that they look for comprehensive and innovative solutions to address neighborhood blight and improve those communities in the long term.
“Our typical methods of acquiring homes are by knocking on doors, word of mouth, tax sale listings and mortgage foreclosures,” he said at the meeting.
He added that its takes time for them to convince people to sell their house to their organization for restoration and that knocking on their doors really helps since they are able to speak with those people in person.
Their goal is to make the homes a place for people to raise a family.
He mentions the organization’s target neighborhood in Kendallville. They’re focusing on the area on the west side of Main Street just past the railroad tracks that includes Sargent Street, East Wayne Street, State Street and Krueger Street.
“We wanted to start at a place where we can have an impact,” he said. “We looked at the crime statistics in the area around the train tracks and saw places around there we believed we can prevent from becoming high crime areas and further deteriorating.”
He presented photos of homes around the area they have restored and homes they decided to demolish due to being incapable of restoring.
They also got the help from students at Impact Institute, who assisted in restoration projects.
He said the students who helped out restore homes said they felt more comfortable buying an old home themselves and restoring it.
“These are the types of homes that are in high demand in the community,” he said. “One of our challenges is that many of these homes were built on narrow pieces of land and have small backyards, so it may not always appeal to everyone.”
One of the homes they demolished on Sargent Street had a family living in it nearly six months before they knocked it down.
He concluded his presentation by saying why can’t Kendallville become the beautiful city on the lake, referring to Bixler Lake. He mentioned that Warsaw calls themselves “Lake City” and hopes Kendallville can become like that.
In other business, council members approved a resolution that allows the city’s fire department to purchase a new fire truck.
Kendallville police officer Matthew Gillison was sworn in as the police department’s new sergeant by Mayor Suzanne Handshoe.
Gillison has been with the department for 17 years and has been known as a great officer by Police Chief Lance Waters.
