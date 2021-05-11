ALBION — The Noble County Commissioners’ loss is going to be the Emergency Management Agency’s gain.
The Noble County Commissioners Monday approved a recommendation by the Noble County EMA Advisory Board to appoint Commissioner Justin Stump as agency’s new executive director when current position holder Mick Newton retired in early July.
Commissioner Anita Hess motioned to appoint Stump to the position. Commissioner Gary Leatherman provided the second. Stump abstained from voting.
Stump will be resigning his position on the Board of Commissioners, a position he has held since January 2019. The Republican Party will have to caucus to select a replacement for his elected seat on the commissioners. Stump represents District 1, which encompasses Washington, Noble, Swan and Green Townships in southern Noble County.
Stump, 41, has spent more than 25 years in emergency services, working everything from emergency communications to courthouse security to serving as an EMT.
Noble County EMA Advisory Board Chairman Jim Stout said Stump’s qualifications and a solid interview sold the board on Stump’s selection.
“Justin was a good fit for us,” Stout said.
Stump was the only applicant.
Newton, 74, became the county’s first full-time Emergency Management Agency executive director on July 7, 2007. Newton has moved the county ahead leaps and bounds in terms of emergency preparedness.
“Mick’s shoes are going to be hard to fill,” Stout said. “It’s going to be a learning curve for anyone.
Leatherman praised Newton for the work he has done for Noble County.
“I’m very proud,” Newton said. “It’s been such an honor. I am so proud of Noble County. Noble County can stand on its own.”
Newton said he would be interested in working on a part-time capacity as there are a couple of projects he would like to see through to completion.
The commissioners appeared amenable to that possibility.
The commissioners also voted to waive the normal 10% pay reduction for the first 90 days Stump is on the job, citing the certifications for his new position which he has already received.
Stump has been one of two part-time employees of the EMA.
“I’m very impressed with his work ethic and his people skills,” Newton said.
Newton’s last day as a full-time employee will be July 9.
