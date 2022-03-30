Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Thomas J. Miller, 47, of the 5500 block of North C.R. 400E, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Miller was held without bond.
Patricia L. Roberts, 32, of the 6500 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Roberts was held without bond.
Cody Tuttle, 32, of the 1800 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Tuttle was held without bond.
Felicia F. Welch, 32, of the 28900 block of Driftwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation.
Welch was held without bond.
Terry E. Young, 57, of the 100 block of Newnam Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant relating to a court order. No charging information provided. Young was held without bond.
