LIGONIER — Members of Ligonier’s City Council gave approval for the city to move forward with a land survey for a project on Commerce Drive.
The city will be working with Lakewood Surveying in Kimmell to get the survey for its future project that would take Commerce Drive and wrap it around the space in back of AutoZone and up to the Kroger parking lot.
Before the city begins redoing the road, it would have to upgrade the water and sewer lines, which it plans to fund through the money it received from the American Rescue Plan.
City Engineer Rick Pharis said the street upgrade won’t happen until 2023 because the city plans to apply for Community Crossing funds to cover the project costs and can’t use this year’s funds since it was designated for other street projects.
“It’s a no brainer to go that route. We have to get the six owners that own space up to Commerce Drive to donate land to the city to make this a city street,” he said at the meeting. “We need to have this before applying for Community Crossing funds.”
He plans to present those owners with the estimated costs of the project.
He told council members that he doesn’t want to be tied to the owners paying for the surveys because even if they said no to paying for them, he wants to be able to move forward with the project.
Pharis said he plans to meet with owners about the project before moving forward with it.
“It’s hard to get people together about projects like these,” he said.
In other business, the council held discussion about leasing the old fire station once the fire department officially moves out of it.
The Community Foundation of Noble County has plans to move into the building and occupy its office space.
Mayor Patty Fisel said the non-profit organization has expressed interest about moving into a smaller building and away from its larger building on Lincolnway South just outside of the city.
Council members talked about what would be reasonable prices for lease payments for leaseholders.
The council believes in having a long-term lease agreement and charging between $1,500-$1,800 per month to rent out the building. The Community Foundation proposed to the city about including utilities and maintenance as part of the lease agreement.
Mayor Fisel said the city would be responsible for maintaining the building since it’s owned by the city and that the leaseholders would be able to make renovations to the building’s interior.
At the end of meeting, Mayor Fisel announced that council member Bill Mills will not be returning to his seat due to ongoing health issues. She said he is currently in hospice care and that people keep him in their thoughts.
