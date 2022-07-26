INDIANAPOLIS — In the 10-year period from 2012-2021, residents from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties accounted for 417 abortion.
Overall, that was only about 0.56% of Indiana's 74,558 terminations during the same period. The four-county area contains about 2.44% of the state's population, so the rate was lower than the state's proportional population.
Those figures come from the state's annual Terminated Pregnancy Report compiled by the Indiana State Department of Health.
Indiana lawmakers are currently meeting in special session to consider Senate Bill 1, a proposal which would ban elective abortion with exceptions only for cases of rape/incest or instances when the mother is at risk of serious, permanent impairment or death.
The bill is authored by LaGrange County's Republican Sen. Sue Glick.
The bill, so far, has found little public support among any Hoosiers of any stripes — abortion rights advocates are furious at the near total ban while anti-abortion activists have been upset that the bill includes exceptions and no new criminal enforcement.
Locally, abortions are relatively rare, with counties typically having around a dozen or fewer per year.
Over the past 10 years, Noble County recorded the most terminated pregnancies with 159, followed by DeKalb County with 131, 66 in Steuben County and 61 in LaGrange County.
Compared to the current population, abortions in Noble County over the 10-year period accounted for about 0.34% of the current population, with ratios of 0.3% in DeKalb County, 0.19% in Steuben County and 0.15% in LaGrange County.
Like the statewide trend, abortion numbers locally have been slowly dropping over time. The local area had the most in 2013 — 65 total for the year — while recording 32 both 2020 and 2021.
Northeast Indiana residents do have to travel in order to seek abortion services, with the nearest clinic providing the procedure located in South Bend about 90 minutes to two hours away depending on what part of the region a woman is traveling from.
The state does not break down demographic information on a county-level basis, but abortion ratios are highest among the state's youngest — those younger than 16 have the highest rate of abortions vs. live births — while about 85% of women are unmarried, about two-third already have one or more living children and 99% of whom complete their abortion before 14 weeks, with more than two-third terminating within one month of discovering they're pregnant.
