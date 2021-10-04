KENDALLVILLE — After long traffic backups in 2019, this year's Apple Festival wasn't too bad on the roads, Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters said.
Weather may have played a part in suppressing some of the crowd, but Waters said it seemed like more people were taking advantage of free shuttle buses instead of trying to park at the Noble County Fairgrounds, which helped reduce backups in the city.
"I don't know if it wasn't as heavily attended," he said. "It seemed to be like more people were using the shuttle buses and parking off site which really helped. But as far from our perspective ... I think it went very well, we had very minor issues and not many of those, the biggest complaint I had was the weather."
The Apple Festival committee boosted its number of shuttle buses from two to three this year, and added an additional pickup site at East Noble Middle School on top of the typical Fairview Plaza parking lot.
Waters said one of his officers who was working traffic control all day Saturday and chatting up motorists said the longest wait to get in to park he heard was about 45 minutes.
When the infield at the fairground fills up, the line of vehicles waiting to get in grinds to a crawl. In the past, that's left some long lines of vehicles queued up.
"Once it gets full and we don't have a lot of people leaving, we just have more people coming in that we had spaces to park," Waters said. "We didn't seem to have huge backups, a 45-minute wait was the longest we were told about."
Police didn't receive any reports of issues in no-parking zones or with road closures, so, all-in-all, the festival ran pretty smoothly, Waters said.
