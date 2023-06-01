KENDALLVILLE — Noble County Nimble Thimbles Quilt Guild members have gathered at monthly meetings since 1991, improving their skills with a lesson and enjoying “show and tell” on their latest projects. The guild’s members are all women.
The May 23 program was different, featuring a man who quilts.
Mike Mangan was the trunk show speaker, showing off the results of his 3 ½ year journey into quilting to the roomful of guild members at the Community Learning Center. Mangan’s wife, Janet, is a member of the guild.
Mangan’s wit and self-deprecating humor shined as he displayed each project in chronological sequence. Family members in the audience included his 101-year-old mother, Marjorie Mangan, who heckled him at times.
“Mom was around when they invented needles,” he joked.
Mangan said he enjoyed woodworking until cancer took his vision in one eye. He had helped Janet cut fabric for her quilts, so he turned to quilting as an alternative to woodworking.
“I had to learn some new terms: selvage, seam allowance, grain,” he said. “I knew the grain of wood, but not on fabric, and I still don’t.”
Mangan took his audience through a parade of increasingly difficult patterns for his projects, after he “learned to sew a straight line.” His quilts feature bright color choices, and he pointed out both the mistakes he made and what he learned with each project.
He noted that, just like woodworking, a person can never have too many tools.
“I had to buy another ruler,” he said, after displaying each quilt. His tool acquisition includes a long-arm quilting machine purchased in McAllen, Texas, so that he could do his own quilting.
“The learning curve was really high” for using the machine, he said, provoking laughter from his audience.
Mangan said he looked for new challenges in quilting, and found it in creating the miniature patterns of George Casteliano. One of Mangan’s miniatures had more than 1,000 tiny pieces.
Mangan said he progressed to more difficult patterns such as “Exploding Heart” and “Double Wedding Ring.”
“How hard could sewing a curve be?” Mangan said, drawing applause.
Mangan said that he has developed a huge respect for quilt makers. He is proud of himself for his own progress, and proud of the people who helped him.
Mangan went to the national quilt show in Paducah, Kentucky, to see the works of art, among the best in the nation.
“I think I’m out of my league,” he joked, “But I’m going to keep trying.”
“I think you should go back to farming,” Marjorie quipped from the front row.
The community will see more than 100 quilts made by guild members at the annual Nimble Thimbles Quilt Show and Market at the Rome City United Methodist Church. The church is very near Caroline’s Cottage Cottons, a nationally-known quilt shop.
The Nimble Thimbles event will be held Wednesday through Friday, June 7-9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per person.
The Rome City show is held in conjunction with the Elkhart County Quilt and Fiber Expo on June 8-10. The Elkhart show was formerly held in Shipshewana.
The Nimble Thimbles have grown to about 75 members. The guild supports several charities, including Noble House, a shelter for women and children, Common Grace Ministries and Arc Foundations of Noble County. The guild has donated sewing machines to the Community Learning Centers, which offers sewing classes.
Club members display their quilts each year at the Noble County Fair and celebrate National Quilting Day on the third Saturday in March. They also have quilt challenges, demonstrations and lessons to learn new skills.
The guild meets the fourth Tuesday each month at 7 p.m. in Room B at the Community Learning Center. New members and guests are always welcome.
