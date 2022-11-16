Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Lonnie J. Gibson Jr., 33, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was transported from the custody of authorities in Allen County to the Noble County Jail at 12:12 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. Gibson was held without bond.
Maddison P. Harrell, 21, of the 11900 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Harrell was held without bond.
Chandler M. Hyndman, 26, of the 1900 block of Blue Road, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hyndman was held without bond.
Trayce A. Jones, 22, of the 300 block of Dominic Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:22 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-shoplifting, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held without bond.
Gary B. Lewis, 44, of the 400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; interfering with a public safety official, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Lewis was held without bond.
Ryan R. Parrish, 37, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession or paraphernalia. Parrish was held on $2,500 bond.
Craig M. Ramer, 39, of hte 3800 block of South C.R. 200S, Albion, was booked at 9:37 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Glen J. Rosswurm, 36, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided.
Jameson A. Short, 35, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Short was released on his own recognizance.
Leory T. Simpson, 47, of the 100 block of South State Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants for which no charging information was provided. No bond information provided.
