Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Daniel L. Anway, 40, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Anway was held without bond.
William P. Armstrong, 52, of the 100 block of East Main Street, Syracuse, was arrested at 7:52 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Armstrong was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony Askren, 55, of the 300 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:10 p.m. Thursday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Askren was held on $500 cash bond.
Jason R. Barden, 35, of the 2700 block of North U.S. 33, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Barden was held on $1,000 bond.
Shelby L. Barrington, 28, of the 5300 block of West C.R. 700S, Columbia City, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Thursday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a Level 4 felony. No further charging information provided. Barrington was held without bond.
Angel E. Gomez, 19, of the 300 block of Levi Lee Road, Warsaw, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Gomez was held on $1,000 bond.
Ryan L. Hartwig, 34, of the 900 block of Springs Crossing Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Hartwig was released on his own recognizance.
Stephanie M. Randol, 39, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Randol was also held on warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Randol was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph E. Sharpe, 50, of the 100 block of South Van Scoyoc Street, Avilla, was arrested at 10:10 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Sharpe was held without bond.
Filberto Venancio, 38, of the 1900 block of Aspen Cove, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Friday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Venancio was held on $2,500 bond.
James R. Ball, 59, of the 11800 block of East C.R 1150N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 9:03 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Ball was held on $2,500 bond.
Zachary A. Centers, 30, of the 5000 block of South High Point Drive, Albion, was arrested at 10:36 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Centers was also held on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Centers was held without bond.
Ethan W. Gayhart, 20, of the 1000 block of West U.S. 20, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Gayhart was held without bond.
Stephanie M. Gulley, 33, of the 7800 block of East C.R. 500N, Leesburg, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gulley was held on $2,500 bond.
Kala L. Myers, 30, of the 500 block of Tillwater Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Myers was held on $2,500 bond.
Alyssa E. Relue, 29, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony. Relue was held on $25,000 bond.
Shelby A. Shepherd, 46, of the 8900 block of East C.R. 350N, Pierceton, was arrested at 2:31 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided. Shepherd was held on $2,500 bond.
Thomas G. Silvers, 27, of the 900 block of Pemberton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging contempt of court. Silvers was held on $200 cash bond.
Jessica R. Egly, 36, of the 100 block of Sargent Street, Kendallville, was booked at 9:13 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence on a court order relating to a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information provided.
Steven J. Lester, 33, of the 200 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lester was held without bond.
Trent A. Lewis, 54, of the 500 block of North Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony. Lewis was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles R. Losee, 51, of the 200 block of East Bowser Road, Syracuse, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Losee was held on $2,500 bond.
Jordan E. Gibbs, 24, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Gibbs was held without bond.
Alexander J. Hall, 28, of the 1200 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 5 felony and two warrants for which no charging information was provided. Hall was held without bond.
Dawn M. Heaton, 20, of the 1100 block of Perkins Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Danita J. Marshall, 52, of the 400 block of Washington Street, Columbia, was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Marshall was held without bond.
Zachary R. Willacker, 31, of the 400 block of Lincolnway West, was arrested at 10:02 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Willacker was held on $2,500 cash bond.
