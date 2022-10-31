KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Three teenages, two from LaGrange County and one from Noble County, were found dead in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon.
Indiana State Troopers responded to a call of three teenagers found unresponsive in a car on the property of 10852 West C.R. 900N near Etna Green just after 3 p.m.
Trooper Aaron Price arrived and found a blue 2008 Ford with an unresponsive male identified as Robert Bontrager 18, of Rome City, in the driver’s seat. Karen Miller, 16, and Nathan Yoder, 16, both of Topeka, were both in the back seat and unresponsive. All three teenagers were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office oversaw autopsies on Monday that were performed at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center in Fort Wayne. Preliminary indicators point towards carbon monoxide poisoning but toxicology results are pending.
This investigation is ongoing.
The families of Bontrager, Miller, and Yoder have been notified.
