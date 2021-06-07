KENDALLVILLE — Commencement actually means a new beginning, despite it coming at the end of students K-12 school careers.
East Noble High School Senior class treasurer Rachel Carpenter pointed that out to her classmates in her senior address, ahead of 243 seniors receiving their diplomas at graduation on Sunday afternoon.
In a full-capacity gymnasium — back to normal in 2021 after a delayed commencement including mandatory masks and limited ticketing on the football field in 2020 — the Class of 2021 prepared to set off to whatever may up next in their lives after high school.
“My challenge is for you to realize today is the first step,” Carpenter said during her address, including recounting her journey including coming to the United States as a legal immigrant, learning English and coming to Kendallville after growing up originally in Columbia City.
Sunday’s graduation opened with well wishes from Principal Kathy Longenbaugh, recounting four years spent with the Class of 2021 in the hall of East Noble High School and the amount of “hard work, grit and perseverance” the class had especially over the last year and a half of their school careers.
“Please, please don’t waste what’s been given to you,” she said. “You have been given gifts only you have and only you can use.”
Class Valedictorian Anna Backer, in her reflection to the class, reminded them that the experience of high school may be less about math and English and science and more about the friends, memories and experiences they made together in school.
“We will remember the good times we had at East Noble High School,” she said.
And senior class president Manal Ali shared her challenge for the future, weaving in an Arabic saying perhaps familiar to many in 2021’s diverse class, translating out to “What is coming is better than what is gone.”
“The best is yet to come,” she said. “Make what lies ahead of you the best time of your life.”
