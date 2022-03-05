Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Ethan B. Cochran, 28, of the 100 block of East Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Cochran was held without bond.
Derek J. Fuller, 44, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Fuller was released on his own recognizance.
Mark E. Hammel, 57, of the 100 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Hammel was held on $2,500 bond.
Michael D. Houck, 25, of the 2900 block of South Golden Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of stolen property; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a crash-injury crash, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor. Houck was held without bond.
Adam L. Klatt, 33, of the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive, Albion, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Klatt was held on $5,000 bond.
Chad M. Longnecker, 43, of the 600 block of South 5th Street, Cambridge City, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. Monday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ray A. Lothamer, 52, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Lothamer was held without bond.
Courtney A. Miller, 41, of the 100 block of Jefferson Street, Rome City, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possession of methamphetamine. Miller was also held on a warrant charging a Class C misdemeanor. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Ralph A. Reynolds II, 38, of the 5700 block of LaGrant Road, Sterling, Michigan, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Reynolds was held without bond.
Henry Tims Jr., 37, of the 700 block of Jay Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. Tuesday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Tims was released on his own recognizance.
Jason T. Wolfe, 43, of the 7100 block of North Francis Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Wolfe was held on $1,000 bond.
Desmond C. Holliday, 22, of the 1500 block of Elm Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday by Rome City police on a charge of battery-bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor. Holliday was held without bond.
Gary W. Kidd, 27, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was booked at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Xavier M. Ringler, 18, of the 300 block of Leroy Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class C misdemeanor. Ringler was held on $1,000 bond.
Joseph M. Fazzaro, 25, of the 3400 block of Winter Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fazzaro was held without bond.
Cory R. Herdrich, 38, of the 1900 block of Pebble Beach Court, Venice, Florida, was booked at 9:22 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided. He was also arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Herdrich was held without bond.
Michael E. Hoon, 28, of the 200 block of South Orange Street, Albion, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Hoon was held on $1,000 bond.
Brandon Mendoza, 23, of the 700 block of South 15th Street, Goshen, was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Mendoza was held without bond.
Jerome R. Quinn, 34, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 650E, Churubusco, was booked at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation, a Level 6 felony.
Brandon D. Cearbaugh, 26, of the 200 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was booked at 3:49 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Anthony D. Dooley, 38, of the 700 block of Valley River Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:27 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Dooley was released on his own recognizance.
Demetris D. Lloyd, 28, of the 1400 block of Greene Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lloyd was held on $5,00 bond.
Taylor M. Nodine, 28, of the 200 block of East Highland Street, Albion, was booked at 3:52 p.m. Thursday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Noah A. Queiroga, 18, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 250W, Albion, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Friday by Albion police on charges of minor consuming an alcoholic beverage, a Class C misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. No bond information provided.
John L. Sawicki, 24, of the 100 block of South State Street, South Whitley, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Sawicki was held without bond.
Everardo Segovia-Rosales, 31, of the 500 block of North Jefferson Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on charges of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Segovia-Rosales was held without bond.
