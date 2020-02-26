ALBION — Prosecutors have filed rape charges against a Kendallville man for an incident that was first alleged and previously investigated in 2015.
After originally being shelved, a fresh set of eyes from the new prosecutor administration decided to file it before a statute of limitations expired.
Danny Ray Hudnall, 49, is charged with a single Level 3 felony count of rape.
A warrant has been issued in the case but Hudnall had not been booked into the Noble County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
The case stems from an alleged incident in an apartment above the former Paul's Pub, 213 S. Main St., Kendallville.
On Feb. 22, 2015, Kendallville police were contacted by a woman who reported that she had been raped earlier that morning. Officers gathered the woman's clothes and took her to the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center where a sexual assault kit was completed.
Two days later, police interviewed the woman, who said that on Feb. 21, 2015, she ran into Hudnall at the downtown tavern. After consuming alcohol, she went with Hudnall to Martin's Tavern in Garrett, where she continued to drink. After becoming intoxicated, the woman gave her keys to Hudnall around 3 a.m. and asked him to drive her back to Kendallville, according to court documents.
The woman told police she passed out in the truck on the return trip and when she woke up later, sometime between 4:30-5 a.m., Hudnall was allegedly on top of her having sexual intercourse with her, according to court documents.
She told police she shouted and pushed him off of her, put on her underwear and pants and then left the residence where she woke up, which police determined was an apartment above Paul's Pub where Hudnall was living while doing remodeling work, according to court documents.
On Feb. 26, 2015, police interviewed Hudnall, who said he had been out drinking with the woman at the two pubs on Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. He told officers that at approximately 4:30 a.m. he helped the woman to her truck and she drove off, stating he "never had sex with her," according to court documents.
Police asked for and were granted permission to take a DNA sample from Hudnall.
In March, Kendallville police submitted the sexual assault kit and Hudnall's DNA sample to the Indiana State Police laboratory for analysis.
On Aug. 18, 2015, the state police lab returned results that they had isolated a mixture of DNA contained in the inside of the woman's underwear that matched the woman and also Hudnall, according to court documents.
On Sept. 15, 2015, officers again interviewed Hudnall at his residence in Wolcottville about the identification of his DNA. Hudnall again denied having any sexual contact with the woman, according to court documents.
When asked why a five-year-old old case was now just being filed, Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said evidence had recently been rediscovered by Kendallville police.
Kendallville Officer Dwight Miller, who now manages the evidence room for the department, brought the case to the attention of prosecutors. Miller previously served as a Kendallville detective and was the investigator on the incident back in 2015.
Mowery said his staff evaluated the case and made contact with the alleged victim, who still wanted charges to be pressed.
Indiana law allows prosecutors to file charges up to five years after DNA evidence is collected, which Mowery said would put the deadline in August, five years from when the lab results were returned.
Even still, the charges were filed Friday, one day before the five-year mark of the initial report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.