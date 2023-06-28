Albion BZA to meet Wednesday
ALBION — The Albion Board of Zoning Appeals will meeting in special session beginning at 6 p.m. today (Wednesday) at the Albion Municipal Building.
Agenda items include a requested variance from development standards for reduced setbacks for a house to be located at 307 N. Liberty Street St.
The meeting is open to the public.
Avilla council meets in special session
AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council will meet in special session beginning at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the town hall.
The council will be discussing the purchase of a new police vehicle and the addition of a “light duty” policy for its employee handbook.
The meeting is open to the public.
Ice cream social at Asbury UMC
ALBION — An ice cream social at Asbury United Methodist Church, 605 E. Main St., Albion, will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 3.
There will be sloppy joes, hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, pie, cake, ice cream and drinks.
The town of Albion’s fireworks will be held later that evening.
Popcorn stand to be open July 4
KENDALLVILLE — The Old Tyme Popcorn Stand in downtown Kendallville will be open from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, July Fourth.
Individual and family bags can be purchased and then taken to the fireworks display on Bixler Lake.
