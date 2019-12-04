6 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Danyele B. Davis, 26, of the 900 block of South Oak Brook Place, Warsaw, was arrested at 7:05 a.m. Monday by Kendallville police on three warrants charging failure to appear for court. Davis was held on $1,000 bond.
Adam C. Gates, 47, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants charging probation violations. Gates was held without bond.
Alexis N. Goldey, 23, of the 11800 block of East C.R. 200S, LaOtto, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Goldey posted $3,500 bond and was released Monday.
Martin A. Jones, 42, of the 700 block of Waverly Drive, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:12 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order.
Johnathan Keosay, 31, of the 2700 block of West Street, Niles, Michigan, was arrested at 9:36 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Keosay was held on $3,500 bond.
Meghan M. Myers, 30, of the 1500 block of South C.R. 900E, Avilla, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
