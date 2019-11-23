KENDALLVILLE — Years ago, Indiana State Trooper Mike Carroll responded to a report of a domestic argument between a man and woman taking place outside of the Kendallville Police Station.
When Carroll attempted to separate the two, the man made a move to attack Carroll, with the woman attempting to hold the man back.
When it became clear Carroll intended on taking the man into custody, the woman joined the man in attacking Carroll.
“Domestics are probably one of the more dangerous calls (we respond to),” Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said Friday afternoon.
Earlier Friday, a Kendallville police officer shot a suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the Maple Grove Mobile Home Park on the city’s south side.
Wiley said he could not discuss specifics of that case since it is an ongoing investigation, but said responding to a domestic violence call is dangerous for police for two main reasons.
“Emotions are already high,” Wiley said. “And often times there has already been some sort of physical violence.”
Police aren’t called unless the situation has moved beyond a civil disagreement.
“There’s already a high level of stress and agitation,” Wiley said.
“It’s a volatile situation you’re walking into,” Carroll, now a detective with the ISP, said. “The potential for violence is high.”
Carroll said the domestic situations often involve a high level of passion.
There is also danger in the unknown, Carroll and Wiley said.
Police responding to a call often don’t have information regarding what types of weapons might be in the home, and may not be aware of the layout of the domicile they are entering. They may not know if one or both of the parties may have a history of violence.
“You have no idea what you’re getting into,” Carroll said. “You’re in their world. They know the lay of the land.”
For police, their immediate priority is simple, Wiley said. Officers attempt to stop abuse if a physical attack is taking place.
“A lot of times, there’s a victim that’s being abused,” Wiley said.
If the situation hasn’t already turned violent, police attempt to separate the people to prevent the incident from becoming physical.
It can be easier said than done, according to police. Often times, there are other people in the residence. In many instances, a third party has called in the report, and neither of the people involved in the incident are happy to see the police.
Wiley said officers attempt to provide what assistance they can to the people, including giving them information on substance abuse treatment options — alcohol is a common denominator in many domestic situations — as well as shelters for where victims can go for help with their living situation.
Giving the people alternate ways to deal with their issues helps not only those people, but may make for a more peaceful neighborhood.
Domestic calls are common.
“They’re fairly regular,” Wiley said. “The majority are verbal, but we get regular calls where there’s been some sort of physical (altercation).”
