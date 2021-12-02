Several booked into the Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Jonathan Bedolla Muniz, 18, of the 400 block of Rose Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Muniz was released on his own recognizance.
Billie J. Childress, 39, of the 100 block of East Markle Road, Huntington, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Childress was held without bond
Juan M. Garcia, 21, of the 3400 block of Barr Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor. Garcia was released on his own recognizance.
Seth P. Myers, 42, of the 700 block of West Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
Michael K. Walley, 41, of the 6600 block of North Fifth Trail, North Webster, was arrested at 3:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Walley was held without bond.
Heath E. Yeager, 49, of the 700 block of East C.R. 1200N, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:27 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. Yeager was held on $1,500 bond.
