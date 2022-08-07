HOWE — Long before sunrise Friday, four pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with supplies donated to help the people of eastern Kentucky after historic floods devastated several communities pulled out of Howe.
They’re bringing water, canned goods, packaged food, diapers, baby food and formula, and clothing, all of it destine to help the people of Knott County, Kentucky where people’s lives were upended by nearly 16 inches of rain that fell in less than four days.
Entire houses were swept away by fast rolling floodwaters. Those that remained standing, in many cases, were instead filled with layers of mud. At least 37 people in a nine-county region lost their lives.
Shay and Russ Owsley of Howe, and Mark Albert and his wife of LaGrange, decided they needed to help.
Both have relatives in the area. Shay Owsley’s father lives in eastern Kentucky. Owsley learned her father and his home survived the historic flood more or less intact, but the flood washed out his driveway twice.
When he started talking about his neighbors, the stories became harrowing. Owsley said her father joined others hoping to find neighbors reported missing after the storm.
Albert said several of his wife’s cousins lost everything, including their homes.
Owsley and Albert decided they couldn’t sit back and do nothing. They organized a drive, collecting food and other supplies to take to the people of eastern Kentucky.
“If you used it today, they need it,” Albert said a few days ago as he was in the middle of collecting items to take.
Owsley and Albert and other volunteers packed four trailers Thursday night with cases of bottled water, child car seats, food, clothing, diapers, baby food, cleaning supplies, paper towels, mops, and brooms, just a few of the dozens of items the people of eastern Kentucky need right now.
Albert admitted he was amazed how many people stepped up to help, donating items or money. Still, despite that outpouring of love, Albert knows it’s still not enough. The floods are thought to have affected the lives of more than 100,000 people.
Owsley called the support LaGrange County showed in the one drive overwhelming.
“But in a good way, she explained.
Jim Snellenberger, a former FEMA volunteer from Greenfield, is working to set up a network of grassroots volunteers like Owsley and Albert around Indiana in the hopes of creating a streamlined process to collect and distribute donations. Snellenberger has set up a centrally located warehouse near Indianapolis to house and sort donations before they are transported by semi to the disaster area. Snellenberger said he had nothing but praise for the quick work done by Owsley and Albert to start getting needed donations to people in the disaster zone.
“I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes,” he said, “but sometimes, the left hand and the right hand don’t know what the other is doing. I’m trying to help and let people work more efficiently.”
One problem that sometimes overwhelms emergency managers in large disasters is when well-meaning people donate large quantities of items that aren’t needed. Snellenberger said after a tornado ripped through Joplin, Missouri in 2011, local relief organizations were inundated with donations of clothing that weren’t really needed. Instead, he suggests people first look at the FEMA website and learn what’s needed in the disaster zones before donating.
“Don’t deviate from the list,” Snellenberger said. “Bottled water is in high demand in Kentucky right now. They don’t have water right now and they may not have water for a long time.”
For those wishing to work with Snellenberger or utilize his organization to help transport donated goods to Kentucky, Snellenberger can be reached at 463-233-4500.
After dealing with a flat trailer tire on the way down, Owsley arrived in Kentucky Friday afternoon and quickly started to unload a large trailer filled with needed supplies. Owsley said those donations were gratefully received.
“They were appreciative to get this,” she reported.
