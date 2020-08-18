LAGRANGE — An ordinance updating LaGrange County zoning laws regulating solar farms many thought would be coming up for a second reading at Monday morning’s regular Commissioners meeting was, actually passed into law at their Aug. 3 meeting when the commissioners voted to approve it by a 3-0.
After that vote, when the commissioners voted to waive the ordinance’s second reading, Commissioner Dennis Kratz said no, seemingly requiring the solar farm ordinance to make one more appearance at a commissioners meeting for a second and final vote. Kratz said he opposed waiving the second reading because he wanted to allow more people the opportunity to make their opinions known.
But as Monday morning’s meeting got underway, Kurt Bachman, the LaGrange County Attorney explained he spent some time immediately following the Aug. 3 meeting researching Indiana law. And as he suspected, according to Indiana code 36-2-4-7, the ordinance passed by the commissioners was not required by law to have a second reading. As Bachman explained, when the ordinance was approved after a public hearing before the Plan Commission and forwarded to the commissioners with a positive recommendation, it required to be approved only once by the commissioners to become law and that happened on Aug. 3.
“And so there is no requirement for a second reading as such in the commissioner’s legislative body situation because the first reading took place at a public hearing at which point the public presumably had the right to comment and discuss this matter. So when it came before you, there wasn’t a requirement for a second reading,” Bachman explained. “Then that ordinance that you passed unanimously at the last meeting is good law as of that moment of Aug. 3 and this is no future requirement for a second reading.”
In other matters, the commissioners also approved allowing a contract for the remodeling of several offices on the second floor of the county office building be signed outside of a commissioner’s meeting by Larry Miller, president of the Board of Commissioners. That remodeling project will cost the county $43,839.
The commissioners approved a request by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s office to purchase new prep tables for the jail’s kitchen at a cost of $4,549.
The commissioners also gave the highway department permission to start using PayGov to process credit card payments for applications that require a fee.
