KENDALLVILLE — Family and friends packed the council chambers at the Kendallville City Hall Tuesday night as Mayor Suzanne Handshoe swore in four new deputies to the Kendallville Police Department.
One-by-one, the young recruits stepped forth to take the oath of office as they swore to protect and serve the citizens of Kendallville and the surrounding area.
Police Chief Lance Waters said the four new officers fill out the 19-man roster at the department.
“This is the first time since 2017 that we have had a full roster,” he said.
The new deputies include Clinton Custer, Dakota Dellaham, Joshua Desorneaux and Brody Fritz.
Waters complimented the gentlemen on their choice to become law enforcement officers.
“I look forward to the future of the department,” he said. “I want to thank their families, because what they do is a sacrifice and you stand beside them.”
Councilman Jim Dazey echoed the words of Waters.
“I look forward to working with you for many years,” he told the deputies. “They had some of the best interviews I have ever been through.”
Waters said all of the deputies are doing well as they work through training. Next week they will be doing field training. The four still have to complete the Indiana Police Academy.
The coronavirus shut down the statewide academy earlier this year, causing a backup of new recruits who still have to make their way through training.
Waters said he is hoping that two of the deputies will be accepted into the next class in November. If not, they will have to wait until after the first of the year.
During the meeting, city engineer Scott Derby provided information to the council on the possibility of purchasing an excavator, trench box and breaker to be used by city employees to complete work around the city.
Derby said discussion came up during the Aug. 11 Board of Works meeting about the potential purchase. The purchase of equipment will also be discussed during an upcoming Board of Works meeting.
The estimated cost of the equipment is between $220,000 and $290,000.
Derby said there are several upcoming projects that could be completed by city staff if the equipment was available.
“We have some talented operators on staff,” he said. “It is at least worth the discussion at this point. I wanted to keep you aware of the discussions that are taking place.”
Since 2011, the city has completed several projects in-house (with rented equipment) at a cost of $308,956. If a contractor would have performed the work, the estimated cost would have been $797,211.
Upcoming 2020 projects include the repair of the sanitary sewer in the 500 block of West William Street, razing two houses, McCray site cleanup and installation of skimmer tanks at the wastewater treatment plant. The estimated cost of those projects if completed by a contractor would be $430,000.
City crews could complete the work at a cost of $117,900.
Dazey said he asked Derby to present the council with the information so there were no surprises.
“I didn’t want anyone to be in the coffee shop and being asked why we are spending this kind of money,” Dazey said.
