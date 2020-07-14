ALBION — One of three people involved in last summer’s two straight nights of armed robberies in Kendallville will spend the next 18 years in prison, according to the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Jordan Street, 21, of Fort Wayne was sentenced Monday by Noble Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer on two counts of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, for his role in the armed robberies committed in Kendallville on July 8 and 9, 2019.
“We are pleased that the court imposed this significant sentence, recognizing the seriousness of this case, the impact these crimes had on the victims involved and the danger Mr. Street’s actions presented to the community,” Noble County Prosecutor Jim Mowery said.
The plea agreement entered into by the Prosecutor’s Office with Street set a maximum sentence of 18 years. After hearing both sides argue terms of the sentence, Kramer determined that the sentence requested by the state was appropriate.
As part of the plea agreement, one count of theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony; and one count of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; were dismissed.
The other two persons arrested with Street — Quandeja Whitt, 20, and Antonio Wilson, 21, both of Fort Wayne — have also pleaded guilty to their roles in the crimes and are awaiting sentencing.
Mowery credited the quick work of the Kendallville Police Department with the successful prosecution.
“Solid prosecutions always start with solid police work and the Kendallville Police Department certainly provided that here,” Mowery said.
According to probable cause affidavits filed with the charges, police were called to Little Caesars, 119 N. Main St., at 9:53 p.m. on July 9 in response to an armed robbery.
Multiple officers responded to the report, and while making his way to the restaurant, Kendallville Police Department Patrolman Doug Davis spotted a maroon Chevrolet Impala a few blocks from the restaurant, which was the only vehicle on the road at the time.
A woman stepped out of the driver’s door after Davis stopped the vehicle and two people were in the rear seat. As Whitt approached Davis, one of the men in the back seat, later identified as Street, got out and allegedly began to run away.
Davis ordered Street to stop, but he didn’t, according to court documents. Other officers arrived and began to pursue Street.
Davis recovered some items from the car including a black back pack and a .380-caliber pistol that was found on the car’s back seat. He also later located a red full-face mask on the floor of the vehicle.
Whitt and Wilson were handcuffed and taken to the Kendallville Police Department.
Meanwhile, Kendallville Officer Matt Gillison spoke to employees at Little Caesars, who told him that two males entered the restaurant wearing masks, one red, one blue. Both males were armed with handguns and demanded cash from the register and safe. The safe was time-locked, however, requiring a 5-minute wait before it could be opened.
After ordering the employees to the back of the building, the two suspects left the restaurant, according to court documents.
Later that evening as police searched the area for Street, police received a 911 call from a resident about a suspicious person in the area. Gillison arrived and located Street and took him into custody. Street allegedly possessed a 9-millimeter Beretta pistol, which came back as stolen after its serial number was run.
On July 10, 2019, police interviewed Whitt. Whitt said she came from Fort Wayne together with Wilson, known to her as “Tone,” and Street, who she called “J-Money,” and parked behind Little Caesars, while the two men got out and went inside. They returned a few minutes later, out of breath, and she drove away, according to court documents.
Also on that July 10 date, officers interviewed Wilson, who also related that the trio drove up from Fort Wayne and parked behind the Little Caesar’s. Wilson said he and Street went in — Street in the blue mask and Wilson in the red mask — and allegedly ordered employees at gunpoint to give them money from the register and safe, according to court documents.
Wilson allegedly told police he was carrying the .380-caliber pistol that was recovered from the car.
Police then interviewed Street, who claimed he was not involved in any robbery.
At 5:50 a.m. on July 10, police found and recovered a blue full-face mask, two stocking caps, a white T-shirt and pairs of gloves in the 300 block of West William St. The items were found on the ground near the sidewalk and matched the description of items allegedly used in the robbery of the Little Caesars.
The masks and some of the clothing from the Little Caesars robbery also appeared similar to items used in an armed robbery the night before at Subway, 151 E. North St., on July 8. In that instance, two black men wearing masks and wielding handguns allegedly robbed the restaurant around 9:45 p.m.
While interviewing Wilson, he allegedly told police that the trio were also responsible for the Subway robbery, according to court documents. He told officers that in both instances, Street drove from Fort Wayne to Kendallville, then Whitt switched places and took the wheel after arriving at the restaurants while the two men went inside.
