INDIANAPOLIS — More than half of Indiana counties have unemployment rates below 2%, including most of northeast Indiana, as employers continue to tap the local labor force to nearly empty.
Unemployment rates dropped in April, staying near all-time lows, even as employers still struggle to find workers to fill open positions.
Indiana’s unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% from 2.7% last month, but the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at 2.2% in April.
Local counties across northeast Indiana saw reductions in their unemployment numbers.
LaGrange County continues to boast the state’s lowest jobless rate at just 1.3%, tied with Boone County for state best, and down from 1.7% in March.
Steuben County was right behind at 1.4%, down from 1.9% in March, and tied for third-best in the state after LaGrange and Boone counties.
DeKalb County’s rate also dropped a half percentage point to 1.6% from 2.1%, while Noble County was the only local county above 2% at 2.1% joblessness, also down a half percentage point from 2.6% last month.
Whitley County’s unemployment rate was 1.8% in April, down 2.2%, while Allen County sits at 2.3%, down from 2.6%.
The drops were driven by both a drop in the state’s labor force size but also pickups in employment. Indiana’s labor force decreased in side to 3.358 million workers in April, down from 3.365 million in March, but the number of employed Hoosiers increased from 3.273 million to 3.285 million.
Rachel Blakeman of Purdue University Fort Wayne noted that it continues to be an employee’s market, with workers have a wider array of options and negotiating power as labor markets continue to run extremely thin.
“Local labor markets continue to be favorable to job seekers when measured by the number of people working and those looking for work,” said Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. “I feel like I’ve been saying the same thing month over month. We continue to have plenty of open jobs locally yet the number of available workers isn’t keeping pace. The labor shortage coupled with inflationary pressures on everything from supplies to wages is putting pressure on smaller employers to hold onto the workers they have while trying to constrain costs and prices so that they retain their customer base.”
The shortage in workers is continuing to draw attention toward worker attraction, retention and skill building.
“More and more, various entities in northeast Indiana are focusing on building talent pipelines regionally and launching career awareness or exploration initiatives to ensure skilled workforces for the future,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “That doesn’t solve the immediate worker shortage challenge, but it is an essential longer term strategy that may insulate us from encountering this problem again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.