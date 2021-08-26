INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority today announced a partnership to increase safety and accessibility for the Fishing Line Trail in Noble County.
Noble Trails, Inc. must reach its goal of $35,000 by Oct. 9, 2021, to receive a matching grant from IHCDA to pave a section of trail, implement signage and landscape a gap segment of the Fishing Line Trail between C.R. 450E and Rimmel Road (C.R. 800N).
The section is under construction but not yet paved, so trail users must travel the narrow, hilly county roads a short distance to bridge the gap and fully connect Rome City and Kendallville.
“The Fishing Line Trail project is the missing piece of a much-needed outdoor space for Hoosiers in Noble County and northeast Indiana,” Crouch said. “Linking these two sections will provide a safer trail system for community members to enjoy for years to come.”
Noble Trails, Inc. is working to develop a network of trails to connect communities throughout Noble County. The Fishing Line Trail project will help link Kendallville and Rome City by paving a missing section of trail.
“We have a great opportunity to increase the use of the Fishing Line Trail as well as increasing safety to keep our people healthy and happy thanks to this campaign and matching grant,” said Deanna Spidel, Noble Trails treasurer. “By investing in this project, you are investing in our community and we are proud to ask for your support.”
Spidel said the idea of the matching grant opportunity is to build support through crowdfunding activities, using donations of various amounts from individuals. It’s also an opportunity to solve a longtime safety issue created by the half-mile gap.
“It’s so important to get people off of the roads,” Spidel said.
The unfinished gap follows the former Grand Rapids & Indiana Railroad route. Spidel said using the old rail bed saves money in constructing the trail. The estimated cost to close the gap is $70,000 to $75,000, she said, so getting the grant is significant.
“If we can make our goal and the matching grant, it’s paid for,” she said.
Spidel said uncertainty about COVID-19 spread has made it difficult to plan fundraising events. The grant maker encourages organizations to use email, social media and individual outreach to connect with donors. Noble Trails will place signage along the Fishing Line Trail this week to advertise the fundraising challenge.
Noble Trails is planning a Bike & Hike event for Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for walkers and riders to use the trail, enjoy free food and make donations toward the goal.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $5.4 million in public funds and an additional $4.4 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), chaired by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, provides housing opportunities, promotes self-sufficiency and strengthens communities in order to build an Indiana with a sustainable quality of life for all Hoosiers in the community of their choice.
