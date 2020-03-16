LAGRANGE — It was business as usual Monday morning for LaGrange County Commissioners.
The commissioners met with Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Director Steve Chrisman who talked about plans to close and move the district’s LaGrange composting site. That site, located just across the street from Lakeland Intermediate School is unmanned, and problematic, Chrisman told the commissioners. He added that moving the site the district’s recycling center on C.R. 300S makes more sense for the district, and allows it to expand the hours of that facility.
Chrisman said because the site is unmanned, people have used it as a dumping ground. Recently, someone disposed of a six-foot tall wooden fence, and several times, someone has dumped construction debris there. In addition, people often are confused about where to dump what yard waste, and grass gets dumped in the wrong place, complicating the job of works. Chrisman said by moving the entire operation to the larger site, those problems would be solved.
He estimated the move could be complete sometime this summer.
In other matters, Bob Murphy, the county’s IT director, opened two bids to build a new LaGrange County website. Those bids were taken under advisement and will be discussed at a future meeting.
