LAGRANGE — It’s been a busy week for Ken Martin.
Martin is the president of the LaGrange County Fair Board, the organization that oversees and plans each year’s county fair. Martin has been so busy he’s had to use a 4-wheel drive Gator power station to recharge his cell phone as he runs from event to event to event, putting out any last-minute small fires.
After the coronavirus pandemic curtailed most of the traditional size and scope of the 2020 fair, the pressure was on fair board members to make this year’s fair was back on track. Despite the almost record amounts of rain that fallen on this week’s fair, Martin said he’s happy with the results.
Rain was the biggest wild card this year, prompting the organization to have to postponed, rescheduled, and a few canceled a few events. Despite that, Martin said members of the community have continued to show their support for the annual fair.
“All in all, we’ve still had some pretty decent attendance for this year’s fair,” Martin said.
For the first time, people arriving at the fair have been charged a $3 attendance fee to enter the fairgrounds. In years past, vehicles paid a flat $10 fee to park.
The new system boasts a ticket booth and a ticket scanner that for the first time allows fair board members to track attendance. It also allowed guests to use a credit card to pay those entrance fees. The fair board has used a similar system to track attendance at paid grandstand events. Martin said those numbers collected by the new system will help fair board members better understand what events work.
“We went to this system for the numbers, so we know how many came through our gate,” Martin explained.
Martin said the early numbers he’s seeing are encouraging.
“I don’t have the exact numbers, but we’ve seen some really encouraging numbers coming through the front gate,” he said.
After a year where audiences were told to stay home, animal shows this year were once again a big draw. The Swine Club show, which traditionally draws a large crowd, packed the fairground’s pavilion this year. Martin said after last year when fair boards like LaGrange County’s were limited to show and go animal shows, those same shows took on a new importance this year.
Martin said COVID took a toll on many elements that make up the local fair. Many long-time food vendors, for example, went out of business last year. That forced board members to rethink many aspects of the annual fair.
“It’s almost as if we’re starting over, learning to walk again,” he explained.
One area he said fair board members will continue to examine is expanding the existing Wifi coverage at the fairgrounds. For the second year in a row, the extension service has paid to have the animal shows live streamed. Martin said this new practice has shown to be very successful and he would like to see those services extended to include the horse arena, which currently can’t live steam events.
Martin, who’s been involved with the fair for more than twenty years as a fair board member, said he keeps coming back because the fair is so important to kids. A former 10-year 4-H member himself, Martin said he know how important the fair is to children in the community.
“We want to continue teaching kids about agriculture, and seeing the success of these 4-H members, knowing about the hard work they put into their projects, that’s what keeps me coming back,” he explained. “We work really hard to keep the 4-H portion of the fair in the forefront.”
Martin said the fair board is already looking ahead toward next year’s fair.
“This is a building process, and you always think how can we make next year’s fair better?” he said. “So, yeah, I’m already looking down the road, looking for ways to improve the fair.”
