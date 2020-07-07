FORT WAYNE — Parkview Health said Tuesday it is updating its visitor restrictions, allowing one visitor per patient in a limited number of hospital units. The updated policy includes precautionary measures for the safety of all patients, guests and co-workers.
“We recognize how difficult it has been for many of our patients to receive care away from their loved ones,” said Jeffrey Boord, M.D., MPH, chief quality and safety officer for Parkview Health. “While visitation remains limited, we anticipate these changes will make a positive impact on the well-being of many patients and their loved ones. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation to keep our facilities safe so we can continue caring for our communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Starting Tuesday, visitors will be permitted in these hospital areas:
• hospital inpatient units: one adult visitor per patient, with visiting hours for these units limited from 2-8 p.m. daily;
• emergency departments: one adult visitor per patient;
• Family Birthing Centers: one adult visitor per patient for the duration of their stay;
• pediatric inpatients: up to two parents or guardians for the duration of their stay;
• inpatient and outpatient procedures: one adult visitor per patient; and
• lab and radiology: one adult visitor per patient.
No visitors will be permitted for hospital patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. Exceptions may be granted for end-of-life situations on a case-by-case basis.
No-visitor locations
Due to limited space for social distancing, patient safety or other operational concerns, some Parkview Health facilities and offices will continue following a no-visitor policy. Limited exceptions may be granted for minor patients or those who require adult caregivers. These facilities include:
• Parkview Behavioral Health Institute;
• Parkview Cancer Institute;
• Parkview Ortho Hospital;
• Parkview Physicians Group offices; and
• FirstCare Walk-In Clinics.
The following policies and procedures apply to all permitted visitors:
• All visitors must be adults (at least 18 years old).
• Visitors must not have any symptoms of COVID-19 and will be subject to screening.
• All visitors and patients are required to wear a face mask at all times inside any Parkview facility. Those who don’t have a mask will be given one upon arrival.
All policies are subject to change and may vary by facility or unit. Patients and guests are encouraged to confirm visitor policies with their provider team prior to arrival. Updated policy information can be found under Facility & Service Updates at Parkview.com/COVID19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.