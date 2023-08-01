Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Lisa G. Cochran, 59, of the 300 block of East North Street, Topeka, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Friday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Cochran was held without bond.
Brandi R. Lewis, 40, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Lewis was held on $2,500 bond.
Kenneth D. Strock, 50, of the 9200 block of West Knapp Lake Road, Kimmell, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Strock was held on $2,500 bond.
Henry R. Vicente-Vicente, 25, of the 200 block of East Park Drive, Huntington, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Vicente-Vicente was held without bond.
Bridget P. Willemin, 36, of the 900 block of McDonald Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Willemin was held without bond.
Rachel C. DeGraw, 35, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 500S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating/permitting operation without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor. DeGraw was held without bond.
Cheri L. Ogle, 41, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was booked at 9:27 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Ivan Pita, 35, of the 100 block of East William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08% and 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; and violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor. Pita was held without bond.
Jesefina B. Quintanilla, 40, of the 200 block of West C.R. 600N, Albion, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging a level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Quintanilla was held without bond.
Christian Santiz-Lopez, 23, of the 2900 block of Oliver Street, Fort Wayne, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Falisha F. Wiedman, 37, of the 11300 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was booked at 942 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Brittany A. Cox, 31, of the 600 block of West Fourth Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor. Cox was held on $2,500 bond.
Lacy T. Kleeberg, 29, of the 3500 block of West C.R. 800S, Ligonier, was arrested at 11:03 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Kleeberg was held without bond.
Brandon M. Zumbrun, 42, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
3 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Three people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Amber Freeman, 25, of the 100 block of Second Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Friday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. No bond information provided.
Carlos Hernandez-Sanchez, 29, of the 1200 block of Prairie Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange town police on a charge of operating without receiving a license. Hernandez-Sanchez posted bond and was released Sunday.
Francisco Sanchez, 19, of the 400 block of North Walnut Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without receiving a license. No bond information provided.
