LAGRANGE — LaGrange County residents who requested an absentee ballot may not have a complete ballot packet upon receiving it in the mail.
The LaGrange County Clerk of Courts said her office accidentally mailed out an undisclosed number of absentee ballots to voters without the secrecy envelope that’s suppose to be included with every absentee ballot.
Bonnie Brown, the LaGrange County Clerk of Courts, who oversees all elections, said the incident was the result of “human error.”
Absentee ballots contain a detailed set of instructions, an official ballot, the confidentiality sleeve, and a return envelope. The confidentiality sleeve is included with ballots to prevent poll workers from being able to see who a voter voted for.
Brown said since the error was discovered, her office has been working with voters to correct the situation.
“We’re giving people some options,” she said. “They can either walk the ballots in and hand them to us, or they can fold up a piece of paper and place their ballot inside of that. They also can fill out an ABS 5 form (a state form required to request a new absentee ballot) for a new ballot and destroy the old one, or we can mail them a sleeve if they want to wait for it.”
Brown said she’s unsure how many ballots were mailed out without the confidentiality sleeve. She did say her staff has been busy speaking with voters throughout the week. The staff can help voters rectify the problem.
Brown also emphasized that voters who received the ballots without the sleeve can rest assured their votes will be counted.
“It was just an error, a human error,” Brown said. “Voters with questions can call our office. Most people who called were worried their ballot wouldn’t be valid, but I’ve assured them they are. It was our error, and most people we talk to are very understanding and said they’ll be folding up a piece of paper to wrap around their ballot and then mail it in.”
The local incident comes on the heels of a Pennsylvania State Supreme Court decision that put approximately 100,000 absentee ballots in jeopardy because they were mailed out without the secrecy envelopes.
Now known as “naked ballots,” the Pennsylvania Supreme court ruled last week officials can reject so-called naked ballots that are received without the secrecy envelope. State election officials had previously said counties should count naked ballots.
LaGrange County voters with questions are asked to the Clerk’s office at 499-6300 and then follow the phone’s instruction to route the call to the clerk’s office.
