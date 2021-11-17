KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville's forthcoming historic preservation commission will be a little smaller than originally designed, as city council members voted to reduce the membership of that new board to five members from its original seven.
After making the change, the council approved the ordinance that will establish the commission on second reading, meaning it will be up for third and final approval at the next meeting on Dec. 7.
Kendallville is in the midst of forming the new commission, which will eventually be responsible for reviewing any planned renovations, new construction or demolitions in any historic districts the city might form.
Having a commission in place is a requirement of the PreservINg Main Street grant, a $2 million pilot program for which Kendallville is one of two communities selected to receive that large grant.
City officials had been moving in that direction anyway, hoping to get a board established to help regulate and maintain the historic character of the Main Street corridor, which Kendallville has poured a lot of money into in recent years with both large projects like the streetscape and smaller ones too like the many 50/50 matching facade grants given to building owners to help them make renovations and updates to their buildings.
The council introduced the ordinance two weeks ago that would establish the board as well as some of its operating procedures.
Once a historic district has been established, building owners seeking to make changes to their buildings would need to vet the work in front of the preservation commission, which would review the plans and have to grant a "certificate of appropriateness" before building permits could be issued.
Two weeks ago, Todd Zeiger, director of Indiana Landmarks' northern Indiana office, said preservation commissions are there to represent an ideal case, but then work cooperatively with building owners to find acceptable and agreeable solutions to preserve historic features of buildings.
At Tuesday's council meeting, President Jim Dazey offered a tweak to the preservation ordinance, suggesting the city shrink the membership from seven members to five members.
Dazey said that the board will get strong technical support from non-voting advisers like Indiana Landmarks, but also that it's difficult for city leaders to find and staff unpaid volunteer boards.
Several city boards in operation are smaller than seven members. The city council has five members, the board of works and public safety has three and the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission has five members, for example.
"I would recommend we drop that to five and would like to have the ordinance amended to state that," Dazey said.
The council voted unanimously to approve that change.
Following membership change, Mayor Suzanne Handshoe announced she had found a fifth member willing to serve on the commission, once created.
Two weeks ago Handshoe had announced she had commitments from four people including construction contractor, downtown building owner and former redevelopment commission member Keith Ballard, downtown building owner and Kendallville Car Show organizer Stephane Langelier, Kendallville historian and retired KPC Media Group publisher and president Terry Housholder, and Kendallville Restorations Inc. member and neighborhood revitalization enthusiast Jerry Spaw.
On Tuesday, Handshoe added Brad Graden, the executive director of the Community Foundation of Noble County who is also a former banker and former redevelopment commission member.
Council members approved those five members, with council member Amy Ballard abstaining since Keith Ballard is her husband.
Handshoe asked whether the council wished to suspend the rules and consider the ordinance on its third reading Tuesday, to which Dazey declined, stating he wanted to see the membership change made to the document and brought back in the December meeting before taking it up for a final vote.
As the council has not approved the historic preservation commission ordinance on third reading yet, that board technically hasn't been established yet.
Handshoe said there was no issue appointing the five members to the board at this time, but attorney Doug Atz suggested the council may just want to reconfirm that membership at the next meeting after approving the ordinance on its final reading.
Once established, the preservation commission would have to organize, elect officers and adopt operating rules. After that, the commission's first task would be to discuss and develop its first historic district, which is expected to comprise the downtown, although the exact boundaries of said district would have to be determined.
The commission recommends boundaries for a historic district, which then needs to go before the Kendallville City Council for consideration and approval. If approved, the preservation commission would then have jurisdiction to vet building changes within that district.
