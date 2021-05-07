LAGRANGE — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed suit in LaGrange County Superior Court seeking more than $25,000, money he claims former Wolcottville Clerk-Treasurer June Wood and Western Surety Company, the firm that provided Wood with her state required public official bond, still owe the state.
In a lawsuit filed with the court on March 3, Rokita “seeks to redress harm done to: the public welfare; the property of the State of Indiana; and the property of the Town of Wolcottville” done by Wood during her five years in office. Western Surety provided Wood with an annual bond.
Wood is a former Wolcottville clerk-treasurer. She was appointed to that office in 2014 by a Republican caucus to fill out the remaining term of the town’s prior clerk-treasurer. Wood later ran for and was elected to the post. She also served one term as the LaGrange County Clerk of Courts, elected in 2000.
The state police launched an investigation of Wood after receiving complaints of problems with the town’s financial records. ISP investigators then brought in State Board of Accounts auditors to conduct an audit of the town’s financial books.
The attorney general’s lawsuit states that the SBOA audit “disclosed malfeasance, misfeasance, and/or nonfeasance” by Wood as the town’s clerk-treasurer. The lawsuit goes on to state that Wood made improper payments that were “personal in nature” and that she failed to provide supporting documents for $6959.22 worth of expenses.
The lawsuit goes on to claim that Wood “failed to pay claims and remit taxes and other charges in a timely manner” resulting in the town incurring penalties, interest, and other charges in the amount of $24,465.26. Finally, the attorney general claims that “the result of the breach of Wood’s duties to the town” caused Wolcottville to suffer a loss of $31,424.48.
The lawsuit does concede that Wood produced receipts totaling $3,641.95 offering support for some of the unaccounted expenses red-flagged earlier by the SBOA auction. The lawsuit also acknowledges Wood repaid “a portion of the charges for personal and undocumented expenses.” But Rokita contends that Wood still owes the state a balance of $3,317.27 for those unexplained expenses.
The suit also acknowledges that while the IRS eventually reimbursed Wolcottville for a portion of the penalties and fees it had charged the town, it insists that Wood owes the state the remaining balance of $3,606.57.
Finally, the lawsuit contends Wood and/or Western Surety still owes the state $19,231.83, the cost of the SBOA audit. The lawsuit asks the court to order Wood and/or her bond company to pay the state a total of $26,155.67 plus court costs and legal fees.
A lawyer representing Wood said she could not comment on the case. Western Surety issued a written response to the court denying culpability.
Wood was criminally charged in January of 2019 by Thomas Wilson, the first special prosecutor assigned to the case. He charged her with two counts of felony theft.
In December of 2019, Wood agreed to a plea deal in which she would plead guilty to a single misdemeanor count of conversion in return for the state dropping the remaining charges against her. Wood was sentenced in January 2020 to a year’s probation and ordered to pay a $1 fine. She completed probation in January of this year.
