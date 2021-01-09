ALBION — The Noble County Economic Development Corp. has ranked its top five achievements made in the county during 2020.
Ranked fourth in the U.S. for concentration of employment in manufacturing, an EDC news release said, “Noble County is fortunate to enjoy a local economy that has been relatively resilient in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Unemployment in Noble County peaked at 28.1% in April and quickly rebounded to 4.8% by November. Employers continue to seek to fill about 400 jobs locally.”
Following are the top 5 economic news makers of 2020 as judged by the EDC:
No. 1 Industrial growth
Over $13 million in tax abatements were approved by local governments for new equipment and expansions planned by McLaughlin Furnace, Kraft Heinz, Bosch, B&J Specialty Inc. and Flint & Walling. McLaughlin Furnace became the first to build in Avilla’s new East Industrial Park, a $4.6 million development project in which the Noble County EDC Investment Trust Fund committed $300,000 of matching funds.
Kammerer Dynamics and Airframe Components expanded into new facilities. Kammerer Inc. broke ground on an expansion to be finished in 2021. Noble County industrial employers were boosted by $879,000 in employee training reimbursements made possible by an expansion of the Next Level Jobs program as part of Indiana’s Rapid Recovery for a Better Future initiative.
No. 2 Support for small businesses
Nearly 80% of all Noble County business establishments employ fewer than 10 people, making their success essential to local quality of life and livelihoods. Small businesses, and their patrons, were aided in efforts to shop local through initiatives including SHOPNoble, ShopLoyal and Noble Mainstreet.
Social media became a reliable tool for local restaurants and bars to promote curbside and carry-out options. Noble County micro-grants totaling $93,750, plus $65,545 in Indiana Small Business Restart grants, helped many weather the impacts of the pandemic.
Still more were aided by federal grants and low-interest loan programs.
Local chambers of commerce united to offer additional services to members and non-members to support small businesses across the county. Kendallville’s Main Street received a significant upgrade with all new sidewalks, 5G fiber optic service and streetlights, a project that will continue into 2021 with new paving, landscaping and a public address system.
No. 3 Childhood alliance
Stakeholders including representatives from the local industrial sector, nonprofits, educators, and economic development joined to define the work ahead for Noble County’s newly formed Early Childhood Education coalition. The coalition was launched to develop strategies to meet the community’s need for high quality early learning. A kickoff meeting of a steering committee in October laid a foundation for their work to continue in 2021.
No. 4 Housing starts up
New, single-family homes and senior living options continued to multiply across Noble County.
Noble Creek became Kendallville’s first new subdivision in a decade, with 72 residential lots planned off Sherman Street, across the street from South Side Elementary School. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.
Ligonier set a record with 16 new home building permits issued, five by a developer of the Park Meadow neighborhood where 85 lots are platted. Avilla continued to grow with housing starts in Cranberry Reserve.
Construction is well underway in Albion’s Northridge Village where developers are adding 10 senior living apartments. Blight removal and the rehabilitation of older homes made strides through the efforts of Kendallville Restorations Inc. and local wholesale real estate investors in multiple communities.
No. 5 Investments in well being
While the pandemic changed the way people got together, enthusiasm and determination reigned.
The new Community Learning Center, housed in the former Kendallville Middle School, reached current capacity following the first phase of renovations, with eight agencies now in residence. The venue provided a wide variety of programs for all ages. Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center took up occupation of a former golf clubhouse west of Albion and broke ground on a gymnasium made possible by the successful launch of a major capital campaign. The venue is expected to open in early 2021 and offer rental opportunities, programs and fitness activities.
Ligonier completed Phase II of the Strawberry Valley Cultural Trail and introduced a “fresh and new” identity for its Parks and Recreation Department. Albion Parks and Noble Trails expanded trails for public enjoyment. The Northeast Indiana Make It Your Own Mural Fest was a huge success, garnering the attention of Forbes and Midwest Living, among other major media outlets.
