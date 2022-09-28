GARRETT — It took Central Noble all of 37 seconds to take the lead at Garrett in girls soccer action Wednesday night.
It was all senior keeper Meghan Kiebel and the Cougar defense would need.
Kiebel recorded her school record-tying eighth shutout of the season and junior Colen Truelove scored three times to lift the Cougars to a 3-0 victory over Garrett.
Central Noble improved to 8-2-3 on the season with the victory.
Truelove scored at the 39:23 mark of the first half, before the fans even had time to settle into their seats.
Garrett got a strong game in goal from senior Madelynn Schenkel, and she got a workout Wednesday as Cougars’ Truelove, sophomore Avery Deter, junior Rylee Paris, sophomore Navaeh Schoup and senior Kya Lock peppered her with shots.
Deter had a couple of nice shots in the minutes after Truelove’s opening tally but was turned away.
Schoup hit the crossbar at the 15:40 mark of the first half, with that attempt sandwiched between Schenkel saves on shots from Paris and Deter.
Central Noble had a strong push with about 11 minutes remaining in the first, but Garrett defender senior Abigail Shirk came swooped in and booted the ball out of harm’s way.
Schenkel had another nice save after a Truelove attempt to start the second half.
But at the 32:52 mark, Truelove found the goal again. On that play, Truelove marched down the right side of the field, turned the corner and had a dead-on shot at goal.
Schenkel stood in her way, and instead of firing a hard shot, Truelove lifted a floater just over the outstretched jump of Schenkel to make it 2-0.
“That was pretty,” Central Noble coach Pat Leffers said.
Truelove completed the hat trick with 16:16 left in the contest.
“She has a tenacity,” Leffers said of his junior scoring threat. “She just doesn’t give up.”
But Truelove doesn’t do it alone.
“She’s got a good team behind her,” Leffers said. “They all contribute.”
Paris had two solid drives of her own late in the contest, shooting just high at the 10:47 mark and again at 3:17.
Leffers was pleased with the seniors on the team — Lock and Kiebel.
“Their leadership is pretty impressive,” he said.
Kiebel also had eight shutouts last year.
