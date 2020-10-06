ALBION — The Noble County Council held its annual public hearing on its upcoming 2021 budget Monday.
But those budget numbers discussed Monday may be in flux.
Noble County officials noticed in a check of a state database that its estimated local option income tax revenues for 2021 had dropped as of Monday compared to figures provided by the Department of Local Government Finance on Sept. 18.
According to the DLGF, a miscalculation was made, with a worker using “the certified levy to calculate the adjustment instead of the certified appropriation.”
Noble County Coordinator Jackie Knafel said the numbers provided by the DLGF in September and on Monday are strictly estimates. The DLGF told Noble County officials it will release another estimate next week.
Knafel said at this point it is impossible to tell what impact — if any — the estimates will have on the county’s budget.
The total budget figures disclosed for Noble County during Monday’s public hearing were $22.47 million, including $14.55 million in the general fund.
The Noble County Council will meet in special session at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 to officially adopt its budget. Final state certification is expected before the end of the year, Knafel said. Last year, the county’s budget was certified on Nov. 22.
In September, the DLGF said Noble County officials could expect to see revenues of $4.242 million from income taxes into its general fund. As of Monday, that estimate had dropped to $3.683 million, a decrease of $559,000.
“It’s quite different from the estimate we got Sept. 18,” Knafel told the council.
Also affected were the county’s 2021 public safety revenues (estimates dropped from $1.416 million to $1.229 million), CEDIT (estimates dropped from $1,468 million to $1.274 million) and the county’s Homestead Replacement (estimates dropped from $2.672 million to $2.32 million).
In a worst-case scenario, according to Council President Denise Lemmon, “we may have to come back and cut big-time.”
The DLGF miscalculation may impact other municipalities in Noble County, according to Knafel.
In September, the DLGF figures estimated local income taxing funding the city of Kendallville’s 2021 budget to the tune of $2.046 million. As of Monday, that figure had been reduced to $1.7 million.
Knafel said it may be possible that estimates released next week may be higher than those found on Monday, lessening or potentially negating the impact.
Knafel said even if the current figures were to hold, the county has enough cash reserves to cover the difference in DLGF estimates.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
• The council approved a five-year tax abatement for B&J Specialty on $1.067 million in new equipment at its Wawaka facility. The new machinery will help the company retain 77 employees with an additional three employees expected to be hired.
According to the county’s abatement guidelines, a project with a pricetag of between $500,000 and $2.5 million is eligible for a five-year abatement.
Kerry Leitch, who appeared on behalf of B&J at Monday’s council meeting, said the company likely would be returning for more abatement requests.
“I probably will be back,” Leitch said. “We’re doing well.”
“That’s a good sign,” Councilman George Bennett said.
